LPBW: Check out Amy Roloff’s most memorable Halloween costumes for this year’s pumpkin season

Amy Roloff shows off her butterfly costume for pumpkin season at Roloff Farms. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff loves showing off her Halloween costumes during pumpkin season on Roloff Farms.

The 57-year-old mom of four has been dubbed the “face of pumpkin season” by her son Zach.

Amy’s role during the month of October on the farm has become a fan favorite.

Amy has become known as the greeter at Roloff Farms, posing for fan pics in her variety of Halloween costumes.

Fans from all over the country visit Roloff Farms every October for pumpkin season and look forward to meeting the cast of LPBW, including Amy Roloff.

This year was no exception, and Amy has brought out some clever costumes for 2021.

LPBW star Amy Roloff’s costumes from pumpkin season 2021

Amy dressed up as a hippie for one of this year’s costumes, decked out in head-to-toe peace signs, daisies, and tie-dye.

For another costume this year, Amy looked adorable sporting a cheerleading uniform, complete with matching red and black pom poms as she posed in front of the Roloff Farms sign.

Amy broke out her butterfly costume this year, which included orange wings, which she paired with a black tulle skirt.

Amy also modeled some of her costumes alongside her husband, Chris Marek.

One of Amy Roloff’s costumes was a hint about her and Chris’ honeymoon

One such costume was an adorable Minnie Mouse outfit, complete with a red and white polka-dot skirt and matching ears.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amy sported her Hawaiian dancing costume, hinting that she and Chris are headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon next month.

Amy also showed off a creative Dr. Seuss costume, complete with a book on which she handwrote, “It’s fun to read.”

Amy also donned a Minnie Mouse, Hawaiian dancer, and Dr. Seuss costume. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

The newly married grandmother of four wasn’t done there. She also showed off a pirate costume and a Wonder Woman outfit, complete with a shield, headband, gold belt, and gold wrist cuff.

Amy showed off her pirate and Wonder Woman costumes, along with her butterfly get-up. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Although Amy moved off the farm and into her own home with Chris Marek, she’s still part of pumpkin season.

Roloff Farms has been part of Amy’s life for 30 years, so, understandably, she would still want to partake in at least some of the activities on the farm.

Amy and her ex-husband, Matt Roloff, raised their four children — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — on the farm.

With their family expanding with more grandchildren on the way this year, Roloff Farms is a great resource to have, hopefully for many more years to come.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.