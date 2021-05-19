LPBW: Caryn Chandler asked to postpone son’s trial to vacation with Matt in Arizona

With an Arizona getaway planned this summer, Caryn Chandler asked a judge to postpone a trial that involves her son, Connor. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Caryn Chandler has asked for a postponement in her son Connor’s harassment trial so that she can vacation in Arizona with her boyfriend, Matt Roloff.

Caryn’s 22-year-old son was charged with “offensive physical contact” against his mother and it’s alleged that Connor did “unlawfully and intentionally harass or annoy” his mom.

According to The Sun, Caryn has asked to postpone the court date, as she’ll be vacationing in Arizona with Matt during the originally scheduled date.

Court documents reveal that Caryn is a ‘necessary witness’ in the case

Court documents obtained by the source stated that “The State was informed that Caryn Chandler would not be available for the trial setting on June 23, 2021, because she will be in the State of Arizona until June 27, 2021.”

Caryn not being present for the trial is an issue, as she is a “necessary witness as the listed victim in this case.”

The same source noted that the court documents don’t specifically state Caryn’s reason as vacationing, but the TLC star is currently vacationing in Arizona with Matt and his son, Zach, his wife Tori, and their kids Jackson and Lilah.

At this time, there hasn’t been a report of a newly scheduled trial date

Connor was arrested on August 28, 2020, the same month a bench warrant was issued for his arrest after he failed to appear at a settlement conference. Connor was reportedly partying at a motel when he was taken into custody.

Caryn’s son pleaded not guilty to two counts of harassment, and additionally two more charges were added — “attempted use of physical force or the threatened use of a deadly weapon” and a claim that Connor reportedly “did unlawfully and intentionally damage property, the property of Caryn Chandler.”

Meanwhile, Caryn is soaking up the sun in Arizona with Matt and his family

Meanwhile, Caryn is enjoying a vacation with her boyfriend, Matt and his family, where the couple purchased a home in Surprise, Arizona, after Matt’s divorce from Amy.

The 53-year-old spent some quality time with Matt’s daughter-in-law, Tori Roloff, this weekend when the two stopped in Albion Fit on their trip to do some retail therapy.

Caryn and Matt are avid travelers, spending a lot of their free time in Arizona, a home away from home in their native state of Oregon. Earlier this month, the couple traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, another one of their favorite vacation spots.

Fans of the show are wondering whether Caryn and Matt will be getting engaged soon, while some speculate that they’re waiting so they don’t steal Amy and Chris’ thunder for their upcoming August nuptials.

There is plenty more Roloff family entertainment and drama for fans to look forward to, as the new season is now airing.

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.