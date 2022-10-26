LPBW: Audrey Roloff dishes on having more kids with Jeremy Roloff

Audrey talked having more kids with Jeremy. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

Are Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff done having kids, or will they expand their family of five?

Audrey and Jeremy no longer share their storyline with LPBW viewers on TLC, but they still share plenty of their personal lives on social media.

Engaging in a “Monday Q&A” in her Instagram Stories, Audrey answered a select few questions from curious fans on the social media platform.

One of Audrey’s followers asked how many kids she and Jeremy would like to have.

Along with a nighttime shot of her and Jeremy’s three kids – Ember, 5, Bode, 2, and Radley, 11 months – on a swing set, Audrey gave her answer, and it looks as though she and Jeremy may be adding to their family in the future.

Audrey answered, “We’ve never put a number on it but we don’t feel like we’re done.”

Audrey and Jeremy have plenty on their plates these days, between raising their three kids, working as social media influencers, and running their businesses – Audrey sells Young Living essential oils, and she and Jeremy operate their brand, Beating 50 Percent – and remodeling their new fixer-upper home as well as their cabin, which they plan to rent out.

Despite their demanding lives, Audrey shared that she and Jeremy are still considering homeschooling their kids.

She wrote in response to a curious fan, “Still not sure… also depends on some things that might be [affected] by the election happening right now in Oregon and how that will impact education.”

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff purchased fixer-upper after failed Roloff Farms negotiations

Audrey and Jeremy bought their own piece of property after negotiations to purchase the north side of the farm fell through. Jeremy’s dad Matt Roloff has angered many LPBW viewers who felt he should have kept Roloff Farms in the family.

Instead, Matt has taken the property off the market and plans to convert and remodel the farmhouse to rent out like an Airbnb.

Over the summer, Audrey insinuated that Jeremy’s dad Matt misled him when it came to purchasing the family heirloom.

“We tried to [buy the farm] back in May of 2020. In short, Jer had hoped to take over his parents’ farm (or a portion of it) since he was a child,” Audrey revealed during an IG Q&A. “It was something he was lead to believe was possible.”

Little People, Big World returns for Season 24 on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery+.