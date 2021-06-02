LPBW: Amy Roloff’s fans want to know why Chris never smiles

Amy Roloff’s fans want to know why Chris never smiles Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff of Little People, Big World shared a selfie of her and her fiancé, Chris Marek, and her fans are wondering why Chris never smiles.

In the post on Instagram, Amy is seen smiling big for the camera, while Chris had a serious look while staring at the lens.

The couple was outside and they both dressed in red as they sat next to each other on folding chairs spread on the grass at an undisclosed location.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Amy counted down the days until her impending nuptials when she reminded her followers that it was already the month of June.

“Wow! It’s June already. About 89 days til our BIG – the wedding. Time is flying by. We’re getting excited about it. Woohoo!” Amy shared with her 1.3 million followers.

Fans pointed out that Chris wasn’t smiling big like his fiancée, Amy

While many of Amy’s followers commented with words of happiness and congratulatory messages for the couple, some couldn’t help but notice that Chris’s facial expression surely didn’t match that of his fiancée’s.

“Chris doesn’t really look excited about it!!” one of Amy’s followers wrote.

Another fan commented, “Smile Chris! 🤣🥰”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

“Chris doesn’t look so happy!” was another fan’s comment.

One fan asked Amy, “WHY is CHRIS looking like that[?] i got [a] funny feeling hope all goes well[.]”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

One of Amy’s fans was happy for her, but didn’t understand why Chris rarely smiles.

“So happy for you all, but how come he never smiles Amy?” asked the fan.

Amy and Chris’s wedding date is getting close now

With only 89 days until their late August wedding date, fans are curious if Amy and Chris took up Matt’s offer to have the ceremony at the farm.

Amy was not very fond of the idea initially, although Chris thought it made sense. Reportedly, a source close to the family claims that Amy and Chris finally decided they will wed on the farm.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

This week on the show, viewers saw Chris give Amy an ultimatum. He wanted the garage and the home office in her new home cleared out before he would commit to setting a wedding date.

It looks like since the show was filmed last year, Chris and Amy got their clutter cleared away since the two have officially set their wedding date.

Amy and Chris are getting married in late August

Amy may have accidentally shared her wedding date last month when she shared an Instagram story showing a wedding planning album with the writing, “Chris & Amy Wedding 8.28.2021” on it.

Some fans still don’t think the couple will even make it to the altar, however. They voiced their opinions and said that they didn’t see Chris and Amy’s relationship lasting.

According to Amy’s son, Zach, there is plenty more excitement coming this season on LPBW. As Zach put it, there’s “A little bit of drama, a lot of fun, ups and downs, especially in our world.”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on TLC and Discovery Plus.