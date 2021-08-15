LPBW: Amy Roloff unveils project she and Chris Marek are working on for their wedding

Amy and Chris are working on a special project for their wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff and her fiance Chris Marek are tying up all the loose ends before their August 28 nuptials, including a project they’re completing together.

Amy and Chris are coming together to finish up their wedding plans, showing fans a stark contrast from what they’ve seen on LPBW this season.

Amy has been stern with Chris when it comes to wedding planning, and the two have disagreed and bickered a lot over just about every detail of their upcoming wedding.

But now, it looks like Amy and Chris have found a way to work together on a project and just in time for their wedding on Roloff Farms in just two weeks.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek work on a wood project for the wedding

Amy took to her Instagram page to share a few pics of her and Chris working on their project, which Amy described as a “wood project,” but didn’t give any other details about what it will be used for.

“We’re working together on a wood project for the wedding. Chris is really doing all of it 🤗” Amy told her 1.3 million followers.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the first pic in the series, Amy smiled for an up-close selfie as she posed in front of a slab of wood and a wood-burning pen. Amy had started burning the wood in the shape of a heart.

Inside the heart, Amy wrote “C + A” to symbolize the first letters of her and Chris’s names, and began to write the date of the wedding, which is August 28.

In the second pic, Amy showed off Chris’s woodworking skills as he stood under a tent in their driveway in front of a sawhorse, sanding a block of wood.

Amy showed off her handiwork in the last slide, and the finished piece of wood she burned read, “C+A” with the date written as “8.28.21” inside of the heart shape that Amy burned on the wood.

Amy’s writing was a little off-center, and she took full responsibility for it. She continued in her caption, “My small part was to ‘brand’ it. Oops.. the date is a little off but we’ll be the only ones that see it. C + A 8.28.21. Woohoo! ♥️💋♥️”

The countdown is on for the LPBW stars to wed

Amy’s post comes on the heels of some more last-minute wedding planning. The TLC star had “all hands on deck,” sipping margaritas with her BFFs Lisa and Deb after touring Roloff Farms to finalize her wedding plans. Her BFFs were also with Amy when she tackled the “awfully daunting” task of wedding dress shopping.

The LPBW star’s big day will hopefully continue to bring the rest of the Roloff family together. After a years-long feud, Amy’s daughters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff came together to help celebrate Amy’s wedding shower.

Except for Amy’s ex-husband, Matt, and his girlfriend Caryn, the rest of the Roloff brood will be in attendance for the wedding on the farm. Hopefully Tori and Audrey’s husbands, twin brothers Zach and Jeremy, can put aside their differences, too, and avoid any awkward run-ins.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.