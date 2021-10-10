LPBW: Amy Roloff teases Hawaii as her and Chris Marek’s honeymoon destination, shows off Halloween costumes

Are Amy and Chris headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon? Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is still a part of pumpkin season at Roloff Farms and she showed off this year’s Halloween costumes and hinted at her honeymoon destination.

When Amy moved off the farm after living there for nearly 30 years to raise her family, it was unclear whether she would still take part in pumpkin season.

Amy has become a familiar face during pumpkin season at Roloff Farms, greeting customers in her variety of costumes every year in October.

Matt Roloff, Amy’s ex-husband, told his fans that Amy would be a part of the festivities this year and she proved it with a recent Instagram post.

On Friday, October 8, Amy took to her Instagram Feed to share several pics from Roloff Farms so far this season.

LPBW star Amy Roloff shows off Halloween costumes at Roloff Farms for 2021 pumpkin season

“Pumpkin Patch. Nothing like going to a pumpkin patch in the Fall,” Amy captioned her post.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The cool crisp air, crunch of leaves, pumpkins, wagon ride, activities and so much more. It was a fantastic start last weekend at the farm. I always have a great time meeting all of you that come to the farm this time of year. Thank you,” the LPBW matriarch continued.

Amy added, “And what a fantastic reason to dress up in costume each day. I hope to see many of you this weekend. For more info check out www.rolofffarms.com for more info, times and to make a reservation.”

“It’s a good fun family time outing. 🍂🍁🎃🍁🍂 Woohoo and Boo!” Amy concluded her caption.

In one pic, Amy sported a cheerleading costume as she posed in front of the famous Roloff Farms sign where guests can partake in a photo op with the LPBW stars.

Amy’s husband, Chris Marek, joined her for a pic and also a video that showed Amy donning her Hawaiian hula dancer costume, complete with a grass skirt, coconut shell bra, and a lei around her neck.

Amy Roloff is the ‘face of pumpkin season’ at Roloff Farms

As Amy hula danced in front of Chris in one slide, she told the camera, “We’re thinking Hawaii for our honeymoon!” as a mystery female behind the camera added, “Woo hoo!”

Amy also showed off some of her Halloween costumes from this year and just like every other year’s costumes, she didn’t disappoint.

The 57-year-old mom of four’s cheerleading costume looked authentic, in a black, white, and red top and skirt with matching pom poms.

In yet another slide, Amy showed off her Wonder Woman costume, complete with a shield and matching gold headband, wrist cuffs, and belt.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy’s son Zach confirmed her participation during pumpkin season this year when he said during a confessional, “After taking a step back last year, I’m glad she’ll be more involved this year.”

“My mom’s almost the face of pumpkin season in a way, showing her presence and saying hi to everyone. And it’s just a big part of a lot of people’s experience,” Zach said of his mom.

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek to honeymoon in Hawaii in November

Amy also shared a pic to her Instagram Stories of herself donning her Hawaiian costume while Chris smiled on from a nearby bench.

“More of a honeymoon vibe Nov. We can’t wait ❤” Amy told her fans.

Amy and Chris tied the knot at Roloff Farms on Saturday, August 28 after a two-year-long engagement.

The couple didn’t depart for their honeymoon directly after their wedding, as most newlyweds do. It’s possible that the timing of her wedding so close to pumpkin season had something to do with her decision to wait to go on her honeymoon.

As Matt told his fans this year, September is the busiest month for Roloff Farms because of all of the prep work to get ready for pumpkin season.

Amy did, however, tease a wedding special that should be airing soon on TLC. In August, just days before her wedding, Amy told her fans during an Instagram Story, “You’ll get to see that on the wedding special that’ll air here in about, I don’t know, a couple months.”

Stay tuned to find out when Amy and Chris’s wedding special will air and see if Amy provides more details about her and Chris’s upcoming honeymoon.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.