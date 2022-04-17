LPBW: Amy Roloff spends time with daughter Molly, son Jacob in Washington for Easter weekend

Amy Roloff traveled to Spokane, Washington to spend time with her daughter Molly for Easter. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff is spending time with her out-of-state family members this Easter weekend.

Amy and Matt Roloff are divorced but they share four children from their 27-year marriage: twins Zach and Jeremy, daughter Molly, and their youngest son Jacob.

LPBW star Amy Roloff travels to Washington for Easter with family

Amy shared her Easter plans with her fans over the weekend, letting them know that she did some traveling for the holiday.

Taking to Instagram, Amy shared a group selfie which she captioned, “Easter weekend in Spokane. Nothing better than hanging out with some of my kiddos and grandson and praising the Lord. Hallelujah! ✝️ ♥️”

In the snap, Amy stood at the forefront, holding her phone with a selfie stick. Behind her were her sons Jacob and his wife Isabel along with their son Mateo in his stroller, as well as Amy’s daughter Molly and her husband Joel Silvius.

Amy shared the same group selfie in her Instagram Stories, along with some Easter-themed captions. “Easter weekend,” Amy wrote in her Story. “Hanging out with my kiddos and grandson.”

She continued her caption with some yellow flower emojis below the pic, “And praising the Lord Hallelujah Nothing better.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

How will the rest of the Roloffs spend their Easter weekend?

Molly isn’t the only Roloff sibling to relocate from Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon to just a short distance north in neighboring Washington state.

Zach and his wife Tori, along with their kids Jackson and Lilah, made the move from Oregon to Washington last fall. They live about five hours south of Molly, however, just about 30 minutes from their family in Oregon.

Not seen in the pic, however, was Amy’s husband Chris Marek. It’s unclear whether Chris made the trek from Oregon to Washington with his new wife, but the couple was just together for one of Amy’s many cooking videos on Instagram,

It’s also unclear whether Amy will visit with the rest of the family over Easter weekend. Given that she’s made the trip to Washington, she may stop and see her other grandkids, Jackson and Lilah, on her way back home to Oregon. Jeremy and Audrey are also still living in Oregon, so Amy wouldn’t have to make a long trip to visit their kids Ember, Bode, and Radley.

Little People, Big World returns for Season 23 on Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.