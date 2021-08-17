LPBW: Amy Roloff shares details of her bridal shower, is ‘blessed and thankful’

Amy Roloff shared the details from her bridal shower with her fans. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff shared the details from her bridal shower ahead of her August 28 nuptials.

Amy is counting down the days now until she ties the knot with her fiance Chris Marek on Roloff Farms.

Amy’s best friends, Lisa and Deb, hosted her bridal shower two weekends ago, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics, where her daughters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff put aside their differences to attend.

Now, Amy is sharing pics from her shower and was grateful for the family and friends in her life.

Amy Roloff is thankful for her bridal shower and its hosts

“I’m blessed and thankful once again with very Good friends, my daughter-in-laws and Lisa and Debi. Had a good time at the bridal shower Lisa and Debi have to me,” Amy told her followers on Instagram.

The 56-year-old bride-to-be included several pics from the special event. One pic showed Amy along with six of her friends, her daughters-in-law Tori, Audrey and Isabel, her BFFs Lisa and Deb, and her granddaughters Lilah and Ember.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Also in “attendance” was Amy’s fiance, Chris Marek, albeit in the form of a cardboard cutout of himself. Chris’s cardboard cutout joined the rest of the ladies in attendance, as they all posed for more fun pics.

Amy was sure to mention some of the gifts she received, which she says will be a big help in the kitchen, where fans know Amy loves to spend her free time.

“And oh some of the gifts will definitely add a little spice, if you know what I mean, and inspire me in the kitchen,” Amy wrote in her caption.

Even Amy’s fiance Chris Marek made an ‘appearance’

She was also sure to give credit to Chris’s cardboard cutout and wrote, “Chris even made an appearance (cardboard form 😂) and had a good time with 💋.” Chris’s cutout was covered in red kisses and looked as though it may have been used for a game of pin the kisses on Chris.

Amy made sure to thank her hosts, Lisa and Deb, and told them, “Thank you so much Lisa @lisardixon13 and Debi @pdx1dls for throwing a fun bridal shower. You all are the best and mean so much to me in my life. Love you all 🤗💗”

Amy and Chris are scrambling to finish up the last of their wedding plans before August 28. Amy recently unveiled her and Chris’s woodworking project, which critics mocked for being “crooked.”

Lisa and Deb joined Amy last week for some margaritas as they got “all hands on deck” to help their BFF tie up some last-minute wedding projects, as well.

Amy and Chris will tie the knot in front of friends and family (minus Matt and Caryn) at Roloff Farms. Though there hasn’t been an official announcement about a wedding special, Zach and Tori Roloff hinted that Amy’s wedding is going to be filmed for LPBW fans to watch at a later date. Stay tuned!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.