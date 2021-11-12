LPBW: Amy Roloff says divorcing Matt Roloff helped her find her worth and be confident with Chris Marek

Amy Roloff talked about what she learned from her divorce from Matt Roloff. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff opened up about the lessons she learned since divorcing Matt Roloff and how it’s helping her in her marriage to Chris Marek.

Amy and Chris said “I Do” on Saturday, August 28 on Roloff Farms in front of their close friends and family.

Although Roloff Farms was originally their “Plan B” for a wedding venue, Amy and Chris eventually took Matt Roloff up on his offer to use the farm.

Amy and Matt were married for nearly 30 years before divorcing in 2016. After their split, Amy learned some valuable lessons about herself.

Little People, Big World’s Amy Roloff reflects on her divorce from Matt Roloff

Now that Amy and Chris have tied the knot, Amy talked with ET and reflected on some valuable knowledge she gained from her divorce from Matt.

“I think the one thing that I was very happy and very proud of and definitely hung onto, well, two things maybe,” Amy said.

“Number one was my faith, but number two was so many women can look down upon themselves that they’re not worthy, they’re not good enough,” the LPBW star added.

“Something must have been wrong or whatever the reason may be, and I came out of it. It’s something that broke. It’s something that didn’t work out, but I’m still good,” the 57-year-old LPBW star continued.

Amy Roloff values herself after divorcing Matt Roloff

When it comes down to it, Amy found self-love after divorcing Matt and will carry that into her marriage with her new husband, Chris.

“I’m a good person. I have a heart. Something got lost along the way, but to end a relationship like that in the public eye and still come out … I’m OK with just me. If I never have that opportunity to find someone, I’m good with me. I like being with me.”

Chris and Amy’s wedding special premiered earlier this week on TLC. Amy spoke about the special and hopes that viewers were able to see the love she and Chris share and how much their relationship has matured.

“I hope what people see throughout this whole thing is a love story,” the new bride noted. “This is my second one, and this is Chris’s first, but I think just the growth of our relationship [will show] through the episodes and prior seasons, and now being able to be part of this wedding special.”

Amy added, “I just hope they see a love story that has grown, has solidified, and I don’t know, [is] just happy. We all know relationships take work, but it’s so worth it.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.