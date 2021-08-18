LPBW: Amy Roloff not sure her 92-year-old father will make it to her wedding after hospitalization

Amy Roloff isn’t sure if her father, Gordon, will make it to her wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is getting married this month and she isn’t sure her father will make it to see her big day.

Amy and her fiance, Chris Marek, are getting married on August 28 at Roloff Farms.

The couple’s families and friends will join them for their wedding day, but there’s one special person who might not make it.

Amy’s dad, Gordon, is 92 and she revealed that he was recently hospitalized, and although he’s home now, he might not be healthy enough to travel from Michigan to Oregon for the wedding.

Amy shared a selfie of herself and her dad on her Instagram Stories and explained to her followers why Gordon might miss his daughter’s nuptials.

Amy Roloff’s father Gordon might not attend her wedding to Chris Marek

“My Dad. He’s 92[.] He’s been in the hospital for the last two weeks,” Amy captioned her photo. Amy’s mother, Patricia, passed away in 2019.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She added, “Not sure if he’ll make it to our wedding[.] I’m glad he’s home now getting better/stronger[,] but God knows and so I keep giving it up to Him 🙏”

“I’m just happy I’ll get to see him again in Michigan … at least[.] Love my father ❤” Amy wrote.

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

In June, Amy shared that she was visiting Gordon in Michigan, where Amy grew up before moving to Oregon with her now ex-husband Matt Roloff over 30 years ago to start their own family.

Amy and Gordon enjoyed time together in his cabin near Lake Michigan, which he built by himself (with a little bit of help). At the time of her visit, Amy told her followers, “My prayer and hope is that my Dad will make it to my wedding.”

Another LPBW star has recently dealt with their own parents’ health issues: Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff.

In July, Matt shared that his parents were both battling “serious medical challenges.” Matt and Caryn went to visit his parents, as well as Zach and Jackson. Both of Matt’s parents have improved and are doing well, despite their ailments and advanced age.

The countdown to Amy and Chris’s wedding is on

In the meantime, Amy and Chris have been buckling down on their last-minute wedding plans and they’ve asked for “all hands on deck.”

Amy’s BFFs Lisa and Deb hosted her bridal shower a couple of weekends ago, where all three of Amy’s daughters-in-law were in attendance, as well as her fiance, Chris Marek — well, in the form of a cardboard cutout, at least.

Amy and Chris will tie the knot in 10 days now, and LPBW fans are keeping their fingers crossed for an upcoming wedding special!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.