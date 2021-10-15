LPBW: Amy Roloff mourns the loss of her beloved rescue dog Felix, who died two days before her wedding

Amy Roloff revealed that her beloved dog Felix died just days before her August wedding. Pic credit: TLC and @amyjroloff/Instagram

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff delivered some sad news to her fans — her beloved dog Felix has died.

Amy Roloff broke the disheartening news to her followers on Friday, October 15.

The 57-year-old TLC star took to her Instagram Feed to tell her 1.3 million fans that Felix passed just days before her wedding.

LPBW star Amy Roloff’s dog Felix dies two days before her wedding

“This is a hard post for me. Im not even sure what to say,” Amy wrote.

Unfortunately, Felix’s passing came at a particularly inopportune time, just two days before she tied the knot with Chris Marek, leaving her without time to grieve her loss.

“My little fella Felix fell suddenly ill and [passed] away the Thursday Before our wedding in August,” Amy continued.

“With my wedding two days away I didn’t have time to grieve. I was devastated and couldn’t believe he was gone.”

“After a month and a half I’m still so sad. I miss him so much. Felix you will always be the best dog and furry friend. You were loved 💙🐾💙 and always will be,” Amy concluded her post.

Family and friends offer condolences for Amy’s loss

One of Amy’s daughters-in-law, Isabel Roloff, who is married to Amy’s son Jacob, commented on the post.

“Will miss him forever. He was such a good boy ❤️” Isabel penned in Amy’s comment section.

Felix was only six years old, as indicated by a hashtag in Amy’s post’s caption that read #hewassixyearsold.

Little People, Big World fans know Felix from his many appearances on the show, always by Amy’s side.

Viewers watched Felix roam freely on over 100 acres while he and Amy still lived in the farmhouse at Roloff Farms.

After she moved into her new home with her husband Chris Marek, Amy shared that Felix had to be taught how to walk on a leash because he was used to running wild.

Amy often shared posts about her frequent walks with Felix on Instagram.

It had to be incredibly difficult for Amy to mourn the passing of Felix just days before her wedding and still put on a happy face for her and Chris’ big day.

Isabel Roloff commented on Amy’s post. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

Amy and Chris wed on Roloff Farms on Saturday, August 28 before 146 of their closest friends and family members.

Although Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus, Amy hinted that a wedding special will air on TLC, hopefully in the next few months — so LPBW fans, stay tuned.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.