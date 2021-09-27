LPBW: Amy Roloff hosts winter-themed baby shower for daughter-in-law Isabel Roloff

Amy Roloff hosted a beautiful winter-themed, all-vegetarian baby shower for her son and daughter-in-law, Jacob and Isabel Roloff. Pic credit: TLC and @isabelsofiarock/Instagram

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff hosted a baby shower for her son Jacob and his wife Isabel, who are expecting their first child in December.

Amy Roloff is preparing to welcome her fifth grandchild into the world later this year when Jacob and Isabel Roloff welcome a son.

Amy is already a grandma — or Mimi, as her grandkids call her — to Jackson, Ember, Lilah, and Bode Roloff.

Over the summer, Jacob and Isabel, who just celebrated their second anniversary, told their fans they were expecting their first child later this winter.

“We are elated to share that the baby boy we have been dreaming of is coming this December,” Isabel wrote in an Instagram post announcing her pregnancy.

LPBW star Amy Roloff hosts baby shower for Jacob and Isabel Roloff

Now, Isabel’s mother-in-law Amy Roloff was able to do what she loves best and hosted an all-vegetarian baby shower for Isabel and Jacob.

Amy took to her Instagram Stories to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her daughter, Molly, and some other guests putting up last-minute decorations in Amy’s house where the shower was held.

Amy’s longtime friend Lisa was also in attendance, helping to make a sign to be used at the shower.

Amy gave her followers a quick tour through her kitchen, showing off the buffet spread consisting of a medley of dishes made with eggs, fruits, and salads.

Isabel was sure to share a post to her Instagram account, thanking her mother-in-law Amy Roloff for throwing her and Jacob such a beautiful shower.

The cookies were decorated and shaped with a December theme in mind, with reindeer, red pickup trucks, Christmas trees, and some cookies with icing that read “Oh Boy.”

Amy included a welcome board that read, “Izzy’s Baby Shower. Welcome December ’21” and the balloon arch consisted of green, gold, and white balloons, along with fox and bear napkins and plates and succulent plant favors to complement the winter theme.

Isabel Roloff thanks ‘her people’ for the love and support

“My mother in law threw me a beautiful baby shower today 💛 Jacob and I are so thankful for all of the love and support from our people,” Isabel captioned her Instagram post.

Amy’s BFF Lisa Dixon also shared some pics in an Instagram post, including Isabel and Jacob posing, along with one of their dogs who wore a bandana that read, “Big sister.”

As seen in some of Amy’s footage, Isabel’s sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff were in attendance, as well as Amy’s daughter, Molly Roloff Silvius.

The Roloff family is quickly expanding lately, with not only Isabel and Jacob but Jeremy and Audrey are also expecting another child, their third, in November.

Coming off the heels of her August 28 wedding, Amy Roloff is back to doing what she loves, hosting events and cooking for family and friends, and has plenty to keep her busy with all of the new additions to the family.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.