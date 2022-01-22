LPBW: Amy Roloff heads to Michigan on her mom’s ‘heavenly birthday’ to visit with family

Amy Roloff traveled from Oregon to Michigan to visit her family on her late mother’s birthday. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff recently visited her family in Michigan on her late mother’s birthday.

Amy admittedly had a “crazy” year that included getting married to her longtime fiance, Chris Marek, and sharing their first Christmas together as husband and wife.

Along with tying the knot, Amy welcomed two new grandchildren last year – Radley and Mateo Roloff – and is expecting her seventh grandchild in a few months.

LPBW matriarch Amy Roloff flies to Michigan on her ‘mom’s heavenly birthday’

The 57-year-old mother of four recently shared with her fans that she took a trip to her native state of Michigan to visit with family and friends, which happened to fall on the same day as her late mother, Patricia Knight’s birthday.

Earlier this week, Amy told her followers in the caption of an Instagram post, “Woohoo! Flew into Michigan for a few days, on my mom’s heavenly birthday- miss her so much, to see some of my people I love ♥️ – my Dad, Brother, cousin, her husband and son.”

“Family. Good time. Beautiful sunrise and it was a cold crisp day❄️🌤. Love my family and my home state,” Amy concluded her caption.

In her Instagram post, Amy shared several pics of her time with family as they headed out to dinner and posed for some group pics. Amy also shared a selfie.

In one pic, Amy showed off the sunrise from her window seat on the plane. Another pic showcased the beautiful snow on the ground below her plane, which she captioned, “Mid day, Cold snow crisp day, Yep, 27 degrees.”

Amy Roloff excited to arrive in Michigan to visit family after a long, cold trip

Amy also took to her Instagram Stories where she shared some more pics from her trip, including some during her flight and one in the airport.

After her nearly 12-hour-long flight, Amy shared a selfie from inside the airport and told her followers, “Arrived in Michigan Woohoo!”

Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

“It’s a cold, sunny crisp day,” Amy added, looking exhausted but excited after her long trip. “Hope I brought enough warm clothes. Left at 3:00am Arrived 3:30pm. It’s been a long tiring day But [happy] I’m here for a short vacay.”

These days, Amy has been lying low, enjoying life as a wife and grandma, which she loves to share with her fans on social media.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.