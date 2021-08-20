LPBW: Amy Roloff confirms her wedding special to be aired on TLC

Amy Roloff confirmed that her wedding will be filmed for a future special episode. Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff just revealed some news that will have Little People, Big World fans looking forward to something exciting.

Amy and her fiance Chris Marek are tying the knot in just eight days now and the LPBW star can’t contain her excitement.

The 56-year-old mother of four has been spending her last days as a single woman tying up all of her loose-end wedding plans and spending time with her BFFs.

Amy Roloff enjoys a ‘Pre girlfriend get together’ ahead of wedding

Amy and her BFFs Lisa and Deb shared a “Pre girlfriend get together” on Thursday evening at the beach and Amy took to Instagram to share their time together.

“Seaside. 8 days [before] I get married. Hanging out w/ Lisa and Debi[.] Sorry for the techy issues. Oh dear 🤗,” Amy captioned her video.

Amy filmed with Lisa and Deb standing behind her and told her followers, “We are in Seaside, Oregon. We’re doing kind of like a … yeah, bachelorette party. But it can’t be post, it’s pre.”

“Only eight days til the wedding, you guys. Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me?! Anyway, we’re having a good time here,” Amy said as she, Lisa and Deb looked happy to be spending some time together in the salty air.

Amy Roloff confirms TLC wedding special

Amy, wearing a headband that spelled out “Bride,” told her followers, “They asked me a bunch of questions in the car. You’ll get to see that on the wedding special that’ll air here in about, I don’t know, a couple months. But anyway, eight days till I get married!”

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Zach and Tori hinted earlier this year during an interview that Amy and Chris’s wedding would be filmed for a future special episode. When asked if the wedding will be televised, Zach answered, “I think so. Yeah, I think um…” before Tori added, “Stay tuned.”

Lisa and Deb recently hosted a bridal shower for Amy, where she was celebrated by friends and family. Sisters-in-law Tori and Audrey Roloff put aside their differences to attend Amy’s shower and it seemed as though everything went off without a hitch.

Hopefully, the same can be said of Amy’s wedding, after the fact. It was speculated that there might be an “incredibly awkward” sibling run-in at the wedding, after reports of twin brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff feuding after a “huge argument.”

To save on further awkwardness and potential feuds, Amy and Chris decided to leave Matt and Caryn off the guest list. And that’s fine by Matt, who said he and Caryn “don’t need to have that complication.”

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.