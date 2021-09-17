LPBW: Amy Roloff celebrates her 57th birthday

Amy Roloff is celebrating her 57th birthday on September 17. Pic credit: TLC

Happy birthday to Amy Roloff of Little People, Big World!

Amy turned 57 years on September 17 and shares her birthday with another member of the Roloff family.

The LPBW star was born Amy Jo Knight in 1962 to parents Gordon and Patricia Knight, in the state of Michigan.

Amy, who grew up with three siblings, also attended high school and earned her business degree in Michigan before marrying her ex-husband Matt Roloff and relocating to Oregon.

Amy married her Matt in 1987 and they created a life for their four children — Jeremy, Zach, Molly, and Jacob — on Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon.

The TLC star took to her Instagram account to share a pic of herself smiling big with her daughter Molly, as they enjoyed a sunny day outdoors.

Interestingly, one of Amy and Matt’s children shares a birthday with their mom — daughter Molly, who is also celebrating her birthday today, turning 28 years old.

Amy captioned the photo, “My best birthday present ever. Happy Birthday Molly Jo. I’m honored and so proud to be your mom and we share a birthday together. Woohoo 🤗🎉🎈🌸. Love you so much ♥️.”

Amy had a lot to celebrate this year and plenty for which to be thankful.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Amy married Chris Marek on Saturday, August 28 at Roloff Farms.

Pictures and videos from Amy’s special day showed that her and Chris’s nuptials went off without a hitch.

Everything was beautiful and was planned perfectly, along with the help from an unlikely source, Matt Roloff.

Matt was generous enough to offer Roloff Farms to Amy and Chris as a wedding venue when they had trouble securing their own.

Matt was helpful and accommodating amid the wedding planning process, which caused a lot of tension between Amy and Chris, however.

Amy teased that a wedding special will be airing on TLC in a few months, so stay tuned for that.

It’s a big year for Amy Roloff and her family

In addition to becoming a wife again, Amy has two new grandchildren to look forward to this year.

Two of Amy’s sons, Jeremy and Jacob, are expecting babies later this year with their wives.

Jeremy and Audrey announced they are expecting their third child in November, and Jacob and Isabel are expecting their first child, a son, just one month later in December.

Amy surely has a lot more to look forward to as she celebrates 57 trips around the sun. Happy birthday to Amy and we wish her many more!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus on TLC.