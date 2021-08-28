LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek tying the knot today, ‘all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar’

Today is Chris and Amy’s wedding day! Pic credit: TLC

Amy Roloff is getting married today! The Little People, Big World star and her fiance, Chris Marek, are tying the knot at Roloff Farms.

The 56-year-old bride-to-be couldn’t contain her excitement over the last few days as she prepares to tie the knot.

Amy has been putting the finishing touches on her wedding plans, with a lot of help from her best girlfriends, Lisa and Deb, who hosted her bridal shower.

On Friday, Amy and Chris held their rehearsal at the farm with their family, friends and bridal party.

Amy shared one last post to her Instagram account as a single woman before gets married.

LPBW star Amy Roloff prepares to marry fiance Chris Marek

“I can’t believe we’re just a few short hours till Chris and I are married,” Amy told her 1.3 million followers.

“The rehearsal is done (complete with bridal shower ribbons bouquet! [bow emoji] [heart with bow emoji]), and now all that’s left is to meet Chris at the altar tomorrow!” She said.

“I’m so thrilled and excited to be his wife,” Amy concluded.

Amy included two pics in her post. One pic was of herself, posing inside the wedding barn while holding her bridal shower ribbon bouquet. The second pic showed her standing in front of Chris while he knelt on the grass as they practiced walking down the aisle.

White chairs were set up for the guests on the lawn of the farm, along with a couple of brown pews towards the altar. The sun was just beginning to set, making for a gorgeous, orange, late summer backdrop.

Amy was absolutely glowing, wearing a blue dress with a fuchsia floral print, along with brown leather sandals and white dangle earrings.

Amy’s daughters-in-law share pics from the wedding rehearsal

Amy’s daughters-in-law, Audrey, Isabel and Tori all shared highlights from Friday night’s wedding rehearsal on their Instagram Stories.

Tori shared a pic of Amy, from behind, walking with her granddaughter Lilah as they headed towards the gorgeous Oregon sunset. Tori captioned the photo, “Couldn’t be more excited for tomorrow @amyjroloff!” and included a gif of intertwined wedding rings.

Tori and Audrey Roloff shared pics from Amy’s rehearsal to their Instagram Stories. Pic credit: @toriroloff/Instagram and @audreyroloff/Instagram

Audrey shared several pics, as well, and in one of them, Amy’s grandchildren Jackson and Ember practiced walking down the aisle. Jackson will serve as the ring bearer (or ring “bear” as he called it) and Ember will serve as Amy and Chris’s flower girl.

Audrey shared more pics from Amy’s rehearsal. Pic credit: @audreyroloff/Instagram

In another pair of pics, Audrey showed off the outside of the wedding barn, where the wooden trellis was adorned with sheer white voile and flowers.

Audrey shared another pic of Ember picking wildflowers at the farm and added the text, “The flower girl.”

Amy’s ex-husband Matt Roloff is responsible for the location of Amy’s wedding, as he offered the family farm as a venue to her and Chris after they had trouble securing one due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Matt Roloff congratulates his ex-wife Amy Roloff

Matt has been a huge help the entire time and even stopped by to congratulate Amy and Chris on their big day.

“Congratulations to you @amyjroloff and Chris. Enjoy the farm,” Matt commented on Amy’s post.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Matt made Amy and Chris’s wedding “first priority” on the farm as he also prepares for Roloff Farms’ upcoming pumpkin season.

Fans of LPBW have been wondering about a wedding special and whether Amy and Chris’s nuptials will be televised.

Amy let it slip during a recent Instagram Live video with Lisa and Deb, where she told her followers, “You’ll get to see that on the wedding special that’ll air here in about, I don’t know, a couple months.”

Best of luck to Amy and Chris on their special day — and LPBW fans, be sure to keep an eye out for the wedding special!

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.