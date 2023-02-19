LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek hit the beach to make ‘lasting memories’ together

Little People, Big World matriarch Amy Roloff and her husband, Chris Marek, are enjoying warm, sunny weather as they make memories together.

Over the weekend, Amy and Chris left Oregon behind to set their sights on a beach locale as they spend time with loved ones.

Amy shared a post on Instagram, including a carousel of photos of herself, Chris, some family members, and some friends.

Amy didn’t include a location in her post, but her photos showed that she and Chris are soaking up the sun in a beachy area.

In the first slide of her Instagram post, Amy snapped a selfie of herself and Chris standing before the ocean with a long pier in the background.

Judging by the swimmers in the water and Amy and Chris’ attire, the couple is somewhere warm, possibly down south.

Chris and Amy looked radiant and content as they basked in the sun’s rays. In the second slide, the couple posed with Amy’s nephew and his fiancee for an adorable outdoor shot of the four of them.

For Amy’s third and final photo, she snapped another selfie with Chris and seven of their friends seated behind her, everyone smiling for the group shot.

Amy captioned her post, “Got away to get a little sun and hang out w/ good friends [and] my nephew & his fiancé! Woohoo! Good time making lasting memories 🤗🌴♥️”

Many of Amy’s 1.5 million Instagram followers commented on the post, which received over 10,000 likes, many of them noting how happy she and Chris look together.

Little People, Big World viewers and family members are happy for Amy and Chris

Amy’s daughters-in-law, Audrey and Isabel Roloff, both left comments. Audrey, who is married to Amy’s son Jeremy, wrote, “Fun👏,” while her son Jacob’s wife, Isabel, commented, “Looks nice!!”

Amy’s Instagram followers commented on her and Chris enjoying some time at the beach. Pic credit: @amyjroloff/Instagram

“Be happy Amy. It looks great on ya both,” read a comment from one of Amy’s fans, and another doted on her husband in their comment, which read, “Chris is a gem! So glad you have each other.”

Others tried to guess where Amy and Chris were, with one fan surmising it could be Cocoa Beach, Florida.

Amy and Chris are enjoying married life

Amy and Chris have settled into married life comfortably after tying the knot in August 2021. The lovebirds chose to get married at Roloff Farms after having trouble finding a venue due to the backup of weddings following the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Amy wasn’t on board with the idea initially, she eventually came around, thanks to some of Chris’ persuasion. Amy’s ex-husband, Matt Roloff, offered the idea of getting hitched on the farm, adding to the uncomfortable factor for Amy.

Despite her uncertainty, it all worked out for Amy, and she and Chris’ ceremony was one for the books among 146 of their closest friends and family members.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.