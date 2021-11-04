LPBW: Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are ‘better than ever’ after tying the knot

Amy and Chris talked about life after their wedding. Pic credit: TLC

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff and her husband Chris Marek are living life to the fullest as newlyweds.

Amy, 57, and Chris, 59, tied the knot at Roloff Farms in a beautiful late-August ceremony in front of friends and family.

Now, the couple recently talked with PopCulture.com about spending the rest of their lives together.

When it comes to making their marriage work, Amy said that she and Chris are as ready as they’ll ever be.

LPBW star Amy Roloff is ready for the ‘roller coaster rides’ of marriage

“We’re ready to do whatever it takes to make this relationship great, knowing there’s gonna be ups and downs and roller coaster rides,” Amy told the outlet, “but that’s part of being in a relationship!”

Amy also called her wedding to Chris the “that last button to the whole relationship,” signifying their commitment to each other.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Chris and Amy are headed to Hawaii for their honeymoon. After that, the adventurous duo has planned a 3,000-mile motorcycle trip in June, when they’ll cruise down to Atlanta, Georgia, on Chris’ bike.

Amy expressed, “I think it’s just sharing those adventures and experiences together, whether it be bowling or going out on a big motorcycle ride.”

Chris spoke about being able to watch his and Amy’s wedding special on TV, telling PopCulture, “It’s going to be fun to watch and something we look forward to watching on our anniversary day.”

Amy hopes LPBW viewers realize an important lesson in love

Amy’s hope is that LPBW viewers realize that love “comes at any point” in life, despite age or former marital status. This is Amy’s second marriage, after divorcing Matt Roloff in 2016, Chris’ first marriage.

“I just hope that people see in a second relationship for me — and a first for him — that love comes at any point in your life,” Amy confided.

The LPBW matriarch continued, “You may be looking for it, you may not, but at least be open to it. Because it’s a wonderful thing when it comes into your life or comes back into your life.”

A wedding special will air next week, chronicling the weeks leading up to Amy and Chris’ wedding. LPBW viewers can watch Amy stress over her ex-husband Matt’s projects, fearing they’ll interfere with the wedding, and see Amy’s 92-year-old father, Gordon, make it to her wedding despite his health struggles.

The two-hour special, called Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After, is sure to be an entertaining one, so be sure to tune in!

Be sure to tune in for Amy and Chris’ Happily Ever After, premiering on Tuesday, November 9 at 9/8c on TLC.