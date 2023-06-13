LPBW alum Audrey Roloff shows off toned physique in skimpy bikini for Caribbean getaway

Former Little People, Big World star Audrey Roloff is enjoying a vacation in the Cayman Islands and proving that a healthy lifestyle pays dividends in the form of an enviable physique.

Audrey’s fans know that the former reality TV star is always on the go, between raising three young kids, juggling several business endeavors, and focusing on eating healthy and exercising regularly, particularly running.

Amid all of the commotion in her life, Audrey is enjoying a much-deserved kids-free vacation with her husband, Jeremy Roloff, in the Cayman Islands.

The 31-year-old TLC alum posted some photos from the trip to her Instagram Story this week as she arrived in the Caribbean.

To kick off her trip, Audrey snapped a full-length selfie where she was wearing a skimpy blue bikini with white accents.

Audrey showcased her long, lean legs and trim midsection as she struck a pose in front of the mirror in her hotel room.

The mom of three wore her long, red hair down and accessorized with some dainty gold jewelry, and added a pair of comfy white sandals before heading out to the beach.

Audrey showed off her spray tan in the pic, captioning it, “Thank goodness for the pre vacation spray tan.”

Audrey was joined by Jeremy on the white sands at the beach as they posed for some couples’ snaps in front of the turquoise-colored water.

Jeremy opted for a pair of black swim trunks and a gray hat as he posed next to his lovely wife.

Audrey geotagged one of the pics at the Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, a luxury resort along Seven Mile Beach.

Audrey earned the Caribbean trip through her side hustle with Young Living

As it turns out, Audrey earned the trip through her work with Young Living, a multi-level marketing company that sells essential oils and related products.

Audrey and Jeremy are enjoying the trip on Young Living’s dime, as Audrey earned the coveted Diamond Leader status within the company.

Audrey shared another solo photo of herself at the beach along with an explanation her her “side hustle” in the caption. Audrey explained that there’s a lot of “unseen hard work” that goes on behind the scenes in order for her to earn such trips.

How else does Audrey earn a living?

Audrey has been an ambassador for Young Living for six years, and in addition, she is also a New York Times best-selling author for her and Jeremy’s 2019-published book, A Love Letter Life.

The husband-wife duo also runs their website, Beating50Percent.com, where they sell their books, Marriage Journal, Debt Free Journal, and Memories of Us.

Audrey and Jeremy’s brand touts “Equipping you to date intentionally, pursue creatively & love faithfully,” per their Instagram page.

They’ve previously hosted a podcast affiliated with their brand and took a hiatus but have hinted at bringing it back in the near future.

Little People, Big World is currently on hiatus.