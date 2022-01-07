LPBW alum Audrey Roloff reveals exciting plans for new cabin ahead of renting it to guests

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff are excited to share their new cabin with their fans and explained the exciting updates they’re making. Pic credit: Jeremy & Audrey Roloff/YouTube

Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy recently purchased a cabin in Oregon and the couple is excited to share the changes they’re making to get it ready.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Audrey and Jeremy purchased their cabin recently amid their search to find a new place to raise their family.

Audrey and Jeremy’s family is growing, as they recently welcomed their third child, son Radley Knight, in November 2021, joining brother Bode and sister Ember.

Although their plans fell through to buy Roloff Farms and raise their family there, Audrey and Jeremy aren’t letting that stop them from pursuing their dreams.

LPBW alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff update fans on new cabin

Audrey took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, January 6, to update her fans on her and Jeremy’s plans for the cabin and answered some questions from curious followers.

One of Audrey’s fans asked whether the cabin will serve as her family’s primary residence and whether they sold their current home.

As it turns out, the cabin is only going to be used for vacation time, but they are still in the market for a new home to raise their kids.

“No we are still in our current home for now but we are also still on the hunt for a farm/land to raise our family (been looking for about 2 years now),” Audrey explained.

When a fan asked how far the cabin is from Audrey’s current home, she explained that it’s located in the resort community of Sunriver in Oregon, a little over a three-hour drive away, depending on if there is snow.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff hope to rent cabin to fans, make it family-friendly

Audrey and Jeremy intend to make some updates to the cabin and by next summer, rent it out to their fans. One perk is the cabin’s location, which is only five minutes from shopping, restaurants, coffee shops, a grocery store, an ice skating rink, as well as hiking and biking trails along the river.

Many of Audrey and Jeremy’s anticipated cabin guests will have children, so one fan asked whether baby items will be left on the premises for guests to make it family-friendly.

“Yes!” Audrey answered. “We want to make it super easy on young families to come without thinking of packing every single baby/kid thing.”

Among the items Audrey and Jeremy hope to keep handy at the cabin are strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and other similar items intended to make parents’ lives easier during their stay.

Audrey and Jeremy have plenty to look forward to and keep them busy in 2022, with their new cabin, a new baby, and their continued search for a new home.

