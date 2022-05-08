Love Island’s Caro Viehweg confidently crosses the court in a tiny black bikini

Caro on Ex on the Beach. Pic credit: MTV

Caro Viehweg just went through an interesting experience on her third reality TV show.

She became famous on Love Island USA when she met Ray Gantt. The two then left the show and tried to make it work in the real world.

That didn’t happen.

The two signed up to compete in The Amazing Race together and did well until COVID-19 shut down production. When it restarted, the couple did not return.

Caro and Ray had broken up.

Then, Ray signed up for Ex on the Beach and Caro showed up there as one of the exes. That didn’t end well.

Caro Viehweg shows off tiny black bikini body on the court

Caro showed that her time on Ex on the Beach was not going to deter her from living her best life.

In her latest series of photos, Caro wore a tiny black bikini with knee-high Nike socks and white sneakers. She stood on an outdoor basketball court holding a volleyball.

In the second photo, the ball is gone and she is messing with her hair. The third photo has her taking a step forward, showing off her muscular legs. The last photo has her walking to the camera with her hands in her hair.

She captioned the photos, “With confidence you’ve won before you even started.”

Caro kicked off Ex on the Beach

This comes just a month after Ex on the Beach kicked Caro off the show.

As mentioned, Ray was there to find love and Caro was there as an ex to disrupt his chances.

The show felt the disruption went too far between Caro and Ray and MTV asked her to leave.

This happened in a game of Table of Truth where a person who refused to answer a question had to eat something from the table — which was mostly all gross food.

Earlier in the episode, Caro asked Ray if he had done anything with Alexis Christina and he said he only talked to her. At the Table of Truth, he was asked again and this time he had to confess. Caro blew up.

When Ray tried to talk to his ex after this, she learned he had more lies he had hidden from her. This caused her to throw her drink in his face and the cameras shut off. Whatever happened after that violated Villa rules, and Caro went home.

Love Island USA is on hiatus.