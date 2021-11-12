Love Island USA’s Will Moncada addresses rumors he broke up with Kyra Lizama

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

One thing that Love Island USA fans love to see is their favorite couples stick together and make it work after the show.

This season has seen some hits and misses, but two of the strongest connections were fan-favorites Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein and one of the season’s villains, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama.

There have been rumors lately that Will broke up with Kyra, and he answered these rumors during an interview with S’More Date.

Will on rumors he broke up with Kyra after Love Island USA

Taking a look at Kyra’s timeline, the last photos she posted of her and Will were at the Halloween party in Arizona from two weeks ago.

They dressed up in different costumes throughout the holidays, including a homage to Pulp Fiction, where they dressed up as Vincent Vega and Mia Wallace.

Now, two weeks later, people are asking if they have broken up.

In the S’More Date interview, the host asked if Will and Kyra were still together based on the recent rumors.

“Yes, we’re still together,” Will answered. “We’re just [a] very chill relationship. We’re not, like, on top of each other. We give ourselves time.”

He was also asked about a recent extended stay in Mexico without Kyra.

“I came to Mexico for a weekend, but I stayed because I got an opportunity here for acting and modeling in Mexico City, and I opened my networking,” Will explained.

The host pushed Will to see if he was still as committed as he was before to Kyra and he put it as clearly as he could.

“We are 100% exclusive,” Will said.

Love Island USA still has some couples together

The couples from Love Island USA this season have been pretty strong.

Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot appear to still be together, but are not pushing things and are taking it slow.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair are definitely still together and are planning to move to Florida in the near future.

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy’s relationship still appears to be working although there is not as much out there about them outside of the different reunion parties.

On the other hand, Aimee and Wes broke up, Jeremy broke up with Bailey and dated Florita for a short time, and Alana and Charlie broke up.

It also appears that Leslie Golden is dating Love Island USA Season 2 Islander Bennett Sipes.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.