Love Island USA’s Shannon St. Clair soaks up sunshine in new bikini pic

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Love Island USA’s Shannon St. Clair had an adventurous month in April, but she is now back with her boyfriend Josh Goldstein in the sunshine state, enjoying a bit of sun in a tiny bikini.

Josh and Shannon, who left Love Island USA early after Josh’s sister died, are the only couple still together from the franchise.

They are also living in Florida and are preparing for a new life hundreds of miles from their families.

However, as Shannon showed recently, she remains close to her family, including her sister, who is expecting a baby.

Shannon St. Clair posts new bikini pics

Shannon spent much of April missing from social media.

While fans who don’t pay attention to anything but her posts started to worry, people who follow her adventures know where she went.

Shannon was a reserve for the upcoming CBS version of The Challenge and ended up competing on the show.

Shannon, like most of the Love Island USA cast members, didn’t make it very far in the reality series and she is now back home with Josh in Florida.

Josh and Shannon moved to Florida at the start of 2022, looking to build a new life together away from their homes. Shannon is from Pennsylvania and Josh is from Massachusetts.

Shannon is taking advantage of the sunshine there as well, showing her fans lots of bikini shots, even during the winter when most of the United States was still bundling up from the cold.

Now that summer is quickly closing in for the entire country, Shannon is back with a new bikini pic. This one has Shannon in an off-yellow bikini from Shein. There are three pics, all with Shannon relaxing in the sun.

“Welcome to the sunshine state,” Shannon captioned the photos.

Shannon celebrates sister’s pregnancy

Not all of Shannon’s Instagram pics are bikini shots or promos for companies that she partnered with.

This week, Shannon also posted a photo with her sister Kylie at her baby shower. Kylie is expecting.

“Oh BABY!!!! Had so much fun celebrating yesterday💓 you’re going to be such an amazing mama sis, love u forever,” Shannon wrote.

Josh humorously added his own comment under the photos (which included one of him and Shannon), saying, “Don’t get any ideas.”

Pic credit: @_josh.goldy_/Instagram

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The reality dating series will return in the summer to its new home on Peacock streaming.