Love Island USA’s Shannon St. Clair shares first bikini pic of new year

Love Island USA’s Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein arrived in Florida just in time for the ball to drop to welcome in the new year.

After this, the couple began to enjoy 2022 and Shannon did it in style.

The couple went out on a boat over New Year’s weekend and Shannon shared her first bikini pic of 2022 with her fans.

Shannon St. Clair opens 2022 with bikini pic

“Only right to start 2022 on a boat,” she wrote.

On his own page, Josh shared photos of himself with fans, along with a pic of the two of them together. In the photo of the two of them looking at each other with smiles, Josh captioned it, “Smiling all of 2022.”

These pictures showed the couple enjoying a nice time, which had to feel good after they were robbed on New Year’s Eve.

Josh & Shannon robbed on New Year’s Eve

Love Island USA’s Josh and Shannon were robbed on New Year’s Eve while driving to Florida together.

The two chose to drive to Florida, and they took a lot of their belongings, as they planned a longer trip. They also drove since they took their dog.

Josh and Shannon have talked about moving to Florida together.

However, they stopped off in North Carolina on the way to get some sleep after a long drive. They got a room and slept for four hours.

When they woke up to leave, someone had broken into their car and stole everything.

“All of our belongings are gone,” Josh said in an Instagram Live video on New Year’s Day.

“They took roughly five to six thousand dollars worth of our possessions,” he explained. “Guys, I really don’t know what’s going on with this world. Like, there’s so much crime right now. I hope to God that those people needed those things more than we did. But, I believe in karma so…”

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show is currently casting for Season 4 and should return in the summer of 2022.