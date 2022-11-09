Moira looked amazing in her latest picture. Pic credit: @moiratumas/Instagram

Moira Tumas built up a fanbase after appearing on Love Island USA, so it’s no surprise that she is struggling to fade into the background.

In fact, the 31-year-old reality star has resorted to wearing camouflage in order to go unrecognized!

Moira looked amazing in a picture shared to her social media, where she showed off her toned legs in a miniskirt bearing the army print.

On her feet, Moira wore a pair of white sneakers and added a gray vest on top to complete the outfit.

Moira wore her blond tresses down her back as she posed for the mirror selfie, which also showcased her stylish home.

“When Tuesday is like your Saturday,” she told her 192K Instagram followers, adding dancing girl and champagne flute emojis.

Moira Tumas showcases partnership with Peppermayo

Moira also looked amazing in a recent picture as part of her ongoing collaboration with the brand Peppermayo.

Clutching an iced coffee and smiling at the camera, Moira wore a cream-colored, high-neck mini dress that had a pattern of black cartoon flowers.

Moira, who split with her Love Island beau Calvin Cobb just months after the show ended as their lives didn’t mesh, then added black underwear below the sheer garment for a fashion-forward look.

The star then added large gold hoop earrings to the look and a pair of brown sunglasses.

Moira Tumas collaborates with fashion brand Revolve

Moira has also partnered with the fashion brand Revolve since leaving the villa.

The reality TV star has showcased a whole host of stunning looks from the brand.

In one incredible shot taken in New York, Moira posed in a rust-colored suit.

Going shirtless for the photo, the cropped jacket showcased her toned waist. It was fastened with a buckle detail, which was mirrored on the matching pants.

In another look, Moira looked amazing in a black bandage mini dress.

The strapless gown was trimmed with feathers at the top, which showed off Moira’s amazing figure.

Parading down the street in the rain, she added a pair of black heels to the look, which added height to her already long legs.

For her last look, Moira wore a pink textured skirt-suit from the brand.

Again opting for a cropped blazer, she paired it with a white lace bralette and wore a pair of matching cat-eye sunglasses.

Moira contrasted the pink-hued fabric with a lime green bag and also added a gold and pearl necklace.

Her unusual makeup looked stunning as she placed pink liner in the crease of her eyelid and added a gem to the inner corners of her eyes.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus on Peacock.