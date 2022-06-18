Love Island USA’s last couple falls as Josh and Shannon break up

Josh and Shannon from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

When Love Island USA ended its third season, the favorite couple for a majority of the fans were not in the finale.

Josh Goldstein, a college baseball player from Massachusetts, hooked up with Shannon St. Clair, a former cheerleader from Philadelphia.

Sadly, before the show could reach its final stretch, Josh’s sister died, and he left the show to return to his family. In a huge moment, Shannon chose not to remain in the villa, competing for the money, and instead left with Josh.

Eventually, they were the last couple from the season still officially together.

However, that has now ended.

Love Island USA’s Josh and Shannon break up

Shannon St. Clair and Josh Goldstein released a joint statement on Instagram.

The announcement came after people started to question Josh being in Florida and Shannon being back in Pennsylvania.

“As you guys know, Shannon has been in PA the last few weeks supporting her sister with the birth of her niece,” the statement began. “She’s been figuring out her next career move, and has always had a passion for skincare.”

“Although she loves FL, she has decided to go back to school to become an esthetician and be closer to the baby.”

The statement then moved on to Josh’s status in Florida.

“Josh is in FL pursuing his fitness career as an online personal trainer,” it continued. “It has always been a dream of his to live in FL and start his own business, and he’s doing just that! We love this life we’ve built together, but sometimes timing is everything.”

The two then explained that the long distance between them has caused them to end their relationship.

“It certainly has been hard being apart, and we’ve been trying to take the right steps to further both of our careers,” the statement continued. “We have created so many memories and achievements together over this past year.”

“From love to tragedy and everything in between, we have been by each other’s side with support, friendship, and the greatest love for each other that words cannot even begin to describe. No one can take that away from us.”

What is next for Josh and Shannon after they broke up

Josh and Shannon revealed that their career aspirations have come between their romantic relationship, and the fact they had different ideas on what they want from life meant their love had to end.

“We will always love and care for one another and remain friends, but unfortunately at this time we’ve made the decision to go our separate ways,” they revealed.

“There is no bad blood between us, the people closest to us know we rarely had arguments. We are literally best friends, so we both want to see each other succeed and be happy, always.”

As revealed, Shannon wants to become an esthetician and stay closer to her family.

Estheticians are state-licensed skin care professionals who perform treatments that promote the health and beauty of the skin, including procedures like waxing and peels, while also educating clients on cleansing, diet, and the application of skincare products at home.

This is something that she will become qualified for and she has chosen to return home to Pennsylvania to do so.

As for Josh, he has started a personal training business, similar to what Cinco Holland has done in Virginia. While he could do it anywhere, Josh decided he was happiest in Florida, and that is where he will remain.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The dating reality competition series will return to its new home on Peacock on July 19.