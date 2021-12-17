Love Island USA’s Korey Gandy makes an interesting post amid Olivia breakup

Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA’s Olivia Kaiser was very open in her breakup with Korey Gandy, but she also seemed to want to make it work.

However, Korey has been mostly quiet.

While Korey is who announced the breakup initially, all he has said since Olivia told the world that he hooked up with Florita Diaz was that people should be nice to Olivia.

Now, Korey is posting something that seems a little too on point to be coincidental.

Love Island USA’s Korey Gandy says don’t ‘settle’

Korey Gandy has mostly asked people not to send Olivia Kaiser messages of hate.

However, it seems that Korey is facing the heat instead of Olivia when the news of his relationship with Florita Diaz came to light. Olivia looked even better when she denied the advances of Charlie Lynch in Atlantic City.

Korey posted something to his Instagram Stories that seems a little on target for the situation between him and Olivia.

Korey reposted a quote by businessman Spencer Silva.

“A man settles where he finds peace. Not beauty, not money, not status, but peace.”

Korey then added his own “1000000” beneath the quote, showing he agrees with it completely.

Pic credit @korey_gandy/Instagram

This could mean any number of things, including possibly Korey’s thoughts about success.

However, some of these comments seem to directly relate to Korey and Olivia.

Korey has always talked about Olivia’s beauty, both inside and out. The two won $100,000 on Love Island USA, which they split between them. The status could easily relate to the fact that most of the Love Island USA Islanders have sought and received social status.

Korey has always seemed like the kind of person who wants to find peace, and it seems he is saying that is important than all the other things.

Korey and Olivia after Love Island USA

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser won Love Island USA Season 3 and the $100,000 that came with it.

When they left, Korey wanted to move to Arizona and work on advancing his relationship with Olivia, but she wanted him to slow down.

Olivia said that Korey misunderstood and thought she was just putting him in the “friend zone,” which led to Korey hooking up with Florita in Miami, leading to their actual breakup.

Olivia said in an interview that she was still in love with Korey, but it remains to be seen if they try to make things work.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show should return in the summer of 2022.