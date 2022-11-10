Genny looked amazing in the selfie. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/Instagram

She was one of the stars of Love Island USA, and now Genny Shawcross has shared a stunning selfie with fans.

The 22-year-old looked incredible as she wore a pink crop top for the picture.

Tying her dark hair into a high ponytail with a matching pink scrunchie, Genny pouted for the camera.

Around her neck, she wore a gold necklace, and she also donned natural makeup to accentuate her stunning features.

Genny shot to fame on the third season of Love Island last year.

She entered the villa on day 19, but her time on the island was cut short when she was dumped just six days later.

Genny Shawcross enjoys a vacation to Bali

Genny — which is short for Genevieve — has recently enjoyed a trip to Bali and has been documenting the vacation with her 206K Instagram followers.

In one post, Genny opted for a purple string bikini, which had cute beads on the straps of both the top and bottoms.

Putting her hair in a top knot, Genny appeared to be modeling this look in the restaurant of the hotel.

She lip-synced to an old-timey sounding tune and captioned the post, “i get what i want”

Genny showed off her love for the water when she posted a photo of her swimming in the crystal blue Indonesian waters.

This time, the star wore a pink bikini to show off her athleticism, and her dark hair flowed behind her.

Genny Shawcross partners with Bakini Deluxe Swimwear

With all her bikini selfies, it’s no surprise that Genny decided to partner with a swimwear brand after the show.

The star now works with Bakini Deluxe Swimwear and does a brilliant job of showcasing their latest line.

Sitting on a bed, Genny looked incredible as she wore an orange floral print costume.

With a white background, the print looked amazing next to her tanned skin.

On her head, Genny added a cute hat, which was knitted into a pink and orange checked pattern.

Her long dark locks were loose around her shoulders, and she wore them crimped to add extra volume.

Accessorizing simply so she didn’t distract from the product, Genny added a few minimalist rings to her fingers, and also wore her nails in a French manicure style. She wore the same gold chain around her neck.

“Bikini fairy,” she captioned the post.