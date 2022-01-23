Love Island USA’s Cashay reveals what her mom thinks of Cinco Holland

Cashay and Cinco from Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland are one of only two Love Island USA Season 3 couples who are still together.

While they are taking it slow and refuse to conform to what others think they should be doing, it looks like their relationship continues to grow stronger.

Now, Cashay has revealed what her mom thinks of her relationship with Cinco.

Cashay talks about her mom’s opinion of Cinco Holland

Cashay Proudfoot was on her Instagram Stories talking about how she went to see her mom while celebrating Cash’s birthday.

Cashay turned 26 and she and Cinco were both there with her mom, celebrating her birthday.

One fan asked Cashay to post more photos of Cinco hanging out with her family and she gave them a great pic and an even better quote.

“My mom is obsessed w him y’all,” Cashay wrote on the photo.

Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Cashay said she and Cinco are committed

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland are in a long-distance relationship, but it seems to be working.

Cashay is in New York City, where she has a lot of opportunities, while Cinco lives in Virginia, where he owns his own personal trainer business.

Cashay said that they are only in it for each other and the minute one of them does anything with someone else, it is over with.

That is important because it means they are committed to each other without bothering with conforming to what viewers and Love Island USA fans might think is normal.

There is also the fact their families seem to be happy about this.

Not only does Cashay’s mom love Cinco, but they also spent Thanksgiving with Cinco’s family and they seem to love Cashay.

Cinco’s dad, Melvin Holland Sr., shared photos via a Twitter post and tagged both Cashay and Cinco in the post with no other comments.

There is also Cashay’s dad, who she almost lost over the holidays.

However, Cashay received a holiday miracle when her dad not only survived, but seems to be recovering and might be able to have surgery to save his life.

The newest photo shows that the complicated relationship between Cinco and Cashay, which looked impossible on Love Island USA, turned out to be one of the strongest from the reality dating series.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The show is currently casting for its fourth season and should return in the summer of 2021.