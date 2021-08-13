Love Island USA’s Cashay hopes to build monster Instagram numbers into a YouTube channel

Cashay and Cinco on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Cashay Proudfoot has already left Love Island USA, but when it comes to the Islanders, she has come out as the big winner.

The last couple standing by fan vote will win $100,000, but there is a big chance Cash could make much more than that in the next year thanks to her Love Island USA fame.

Cashay Proudfoot becomes Insta-famous

Cashay Proudfoot came onto Love Island USA with about 3,000 Instagram followers.

A week after leaving the villa, Cash now has 254,000 Instagram followers, which could mean huge money for the former Islander.

According to PrettyLittleThing, Cashay is estimated to earn an incredible $241,687 over the next year. She came to Love Island USA as a waitress, and this will give her a huge bump in pay if she takes advantage of her new Instagram following.

The only person who will make more is Leslie Golden, and she came to Love Island USA already with a massive following, so it isn’t that big of a bump for her. Leslie is estimated to make $588,980 in the next year on social media.

Cashay’s numbers are incredible.

On top of the jump of over 250,000 followers, she also has a massive engagement rate of 7.31%, which means people who respond to her posts with likes or comments. Those play heavily into how much companies will pay for posts.

The average amount of pay per post was $662 for Cashay before she hit 200,000 followers. It is closer to $800 a post now.

This is also good for what Cashay said she wants to do.

Cashay wants to become a YouTuber

Cashay could likely make more money on Instagram than anywhere right now, but she said she wants to have her own YouTube channel.

In a big Live video including Cash, Cinco Holland, Javonny Vega, Aimee Flores, and Wes Ogsbury, fans asked if Cash and Cinco planned to start a YouTube channel.

“I don’t know if he’s going to start his own,” Cash answered, pointing at Cinco. “I definitely want to start a YouTube because I have a lot of chat.”

Cinco mentioned he has a YouTube, but it’s for fitness and his business, so he would probably just hop onto Cashay’s. “I’m not really a talkative type. I just talk s**t.”

Cashay also said that, if offered, she would love to be the next host of Love Island USA.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.