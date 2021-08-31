Love Island USA’s Bailey Marshall explains why she and Jeremy broke up

Jeremy and Bailey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Of the four finalists from Love Island USA Season 3, Jeremy Hershberg and Bailey Marshall were the ones that fans fell in love with at the end.

While they ended up in third place in the voting, they seemed authentic and once Jeremy’s personality began to shine through, people began to cheer on this new couple.

Sadly, it has ended.

Bailey posted on her Instagram that they are no longer dating.

Bailey and Jeremy break up after Love Island USA

The chances of the relationship working out were slim.

Bailey Marshall is a 23-year-old marketing intern for Sea Going Green since her graduation from the University of Arizona in 2020.

She lives in the Pacific Northwest in Portland, Oregon.

Jeremy Hershberg is a 27-year-old personal trainer from New York City.

That is a very long distance and it likely worked against the Love Island USA couple.

Bailey has now revealed she is single, making a post that says she has “Nobu with no boo.”

Bailey posted a video explaining what happened

Bailey posted a video on IG Live that the account loveislandfanpageph shared.

In the video, Bailey answered a fan who asked “what happened with you and Jeremy” while saying they “want to make sure you’re okay.”

Bailey explained everything in the video.

“I did want to address what you have all been asking about Jeremy,” Bailey started. “So basically, I thought that outside the villa we were going to continue getting to know each other and see if it could work on the outside.

“When I got to New York, I realized that was clearly not happening anymore. He seemed very distant and I could just tell that his feelings had changed. And he ended up telling me that he did have feelings for someone else.”

It turned out that Jeremy had either found someone else when he left the villa, or he had someone already waiting for him at home.

“While I felt very hurt at first because I didn’t feel that I had a chance and I really wanted to at least try, at the end of the day I can’t fault him for his feelings,” Bailey said.

“He was honest with me, and I respect him for that,” she continued. “We are just friends at this point. We are not moving forward romantically.”

She ran out of time in that first video and in a second, she answered a question of whether there was a chance for her and Jeremy in the future.

“I’m so sorry to let you guys down,” Bailey said. “This isn’t necessarily what I wanted, but it happens. This is life. It’s okay, I’m going to be okay, and Jeremy and I are just friends, but that is all that I think I am going to say about it right now.”

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus. You can re-visit season 3 right now on Paramount+.