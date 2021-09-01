Love Island USA’s Aimee Flores unfollows Wes on IG, deletes all photos

Aimee Flores from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @aimeeflores/Instagram

After getting eliminated early from Love Island USA, Aimee Flores and Wes Ogsbury set off to prove that they were winners in the game of love.

The two began to travel together and proved that true love could exist away from the villa.

However, after weeks of fun and pictures filling up Aimee Flores’ Instagram page, the honeymoon is over.

It looks like Aimee and Wes are no longer together.

Aimee Flores removes pics of Wes from IG, comments on Live

Aimee Flores recently unfollowed Wes Ogsbury on Instagram. She also deleted every picture of the two of them together from her timeline.

Aimee, who previously declared herself the winner of Love Island USA because she found love, has now found heartbreak it seems.

Sign up for our newsletter!

On top of removing the pics of her and Wes and then unfollowing him, Aimee posted a cryptic message on IG Live.

“A million apologies to myself for letting too much slide,” Aimee wrote.

Pic credit: @aimeeflores_/Instagram

Aimee and Wes had taken several trips together, spending a lot of time with each other after leaving the show.

Wes showed up in New York City for the Love Island USA reunion, but Aimee wasn’t there. Many fans questioned this, but some just believed she had to work.

Aimee is a professional chef in her occupation.

However, one week later, it seems that Aimee and Wes are no longer together, and it sounds like it was Aimee who made the decision.

Wes still follows Aimee on IG and still has their photos together up on his page.

Love Island USA couples updates

Aimee and Wes would be the second major couple to call it quits over the last week.

Bailey Marshall just announced that she and Jeremy Hershberg had broken up.

According to Bailey, Jeremy was distant with her at the reunion in New York City and he finally told her there was someone else he was interested in.

She said the two are now just friends and she wouldn’t elaborate any further.

Olivia and Korey seem to still be wanting to try to work on their relationship, but they suffer from living far apart.

The two strongest couples so far are still Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama, who are together in L.A. and Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair, who left the show together after the death of Josh’s sister.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Catch up with all the love connections from Season 3 on Paramount+.