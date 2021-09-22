Love Island USA winners Korey and Olivia are living together

Korey and Olivia from Love Island USA. Pic credit: Whoa! Its Ryan/YouTube

Love Island USA fans have been worried about winners Olivia Kaiser and Korey Gandy since the show ended.

While they have been seen together at the reunions in both New York City and Los Angeles, most people have noticed they were at home in their Instagram posts — Olivia in Arizona and Korey in Virginia.

However, that has changed.

Olvia and Kory have been living together recently.

Love Island USA’s Korey and Olivia living together

Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser did an interview with Whoa It’s Ryan and that is when they dropped the bomb.

Korey said he bought a one-way ticket to Scottsdale, Arizona. This is where Olivia lives.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia then said in a joking manner that she “forced him to move in” and it would be “until further notice.”

It makes more sense Korey would move in with Olivia.

Before Love Island USA, Korey worked for a rental car company in Virginia. However, Olivia owns her own business in Arizona where she offers beauty services, including microblading, lip blush, permanent eyeliner, and more.

Watch the full interview below.

Korey and Olivia sticking it to Love Island USA doubters

It is no secret that Love Island couples almost never stay together. Some break up almost immediately after leaving the show.

Korey and Olivia want to prove their doubters wrong. Heading into the real world. both Korey & Olivia and Will & Kyra saw fans dismissing their relationships.

While fans called Will and Kyra fake, claiming the two people came on the show with a plan to win, the deal with Korey and Olivia was different.

Fans felt that Olivia latched onto Korey to win the money and he fell hard like he did several times during the season.

However, it seems that Olivia is the one who was pushing them on in the relationship after the show. The two wanted to progress slowly in the real world, and now that they are living together, there are fewer reasons to doubt this was real in the end.

Olivia and Korey are just one of the couples still together following the show.

Josh Goldstein and Shannon St. Clair are still together after leaving the show early. Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama are still together as well, and are planning to start a new YouTube channel this weekend.

Cashay Proudfoot and Cinco Holland were also still together, although there has been some hidden controversy lately and their status is now unknown.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+.