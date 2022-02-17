Love Island USA: Will and Kyra post New York pics, hinting they are together again

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama finished in second place on Love Island USA Season 3.

While Will was a bad guy for most of the season for fans, this was the one couple that seemed destined to last.

However, they two broke up before other couples, like winners Korey Gandy and Olivia Kaiser and Cinco Holland and Cashay Proudfoot.

With that said, it looks like they might have gotten back together in secret, and their recent Instagram photos hint that they are at least in the same place right now.

Are Love Island USA’s Will and Kyra back together?

It all started on Tuesday when Will Moncada posted photos of himself at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Instagram.

The first two photos were Will with giant statues and then shots of different pieces of art in the museum.

However, fans perked up when one day later, Kyra posted photos on her Instagram account — also from the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The first photos was of Kyra posing by statues and then more photos of things she saw, writing, “here for the art and the history.”

This was followed by Kyra posting herself in a hotel lobby with flowers and the caption, “New York mood.”

Will then posted photos from the same day with him on a balcony with New York City behind him.

Finally, Kyra posted that she went ice skating in New York City, and added a picture of the skyline.

It was clear that Will and Kyra were together in New York City, and while they are still not showing pictures together, it is obvious to most people that they are indeed back together.

Will and Kyra’s journey on Love Island USA

Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama seemed like the best match of Love Island USA Season 3.

While many fans felt that Will was playing Kyra to win, the two left the villa together and seemed destined to make it work.

Things didn’t work out as Will went to Mexico to work on his modeling career and they two broke up amidst rumors he was cheating.

Fans started to believe that they were back together in January when the two began leaving emoji responses on each other’s Instagram posts.

Love Island USA is currently casting for its fourth season, which should air later in 2022.