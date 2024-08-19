Love Island USA urges fans to ‘keep it kind’ ahead of dramatic Season 6 reunion

When Love Island USA Season 6 broke through as one of the most popular unscripted series of the year, the cast racked up millions of social media followers.

Runner-up Leah Kateb has amassed over three million Instagram followers, while other popular cast members like Serena Page and JaNa Craig have crossed the one-million mark and counting.

The show’s increased popularity has led to the cast being under an even bigger microscope from viewers, and there has been a lot of vitriol thrown at both islanders and the show over the last few months.

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin’s relationship was heavily scrutinized by viewers, with the former taking a hiatus from social media and opening up about the implications the series has had on his mental health.

Two reunion episodes are set to go live on Peacock this evening, so the show’s official social media channels shared a message with fans on Monday morning.

“Big love to everyone who joined us in Fiji this summer,” the statement reads.

The post adds that the show is “buzzing to bring out islanders back together” before promising that the special episodes are “full of drama.”

“But remember – these are real people, so let’s keep it kind and positive.”

The Love Island Season 6 reunion will feature plenty of drama

Details about what happens at the reunion are scarce, but a promo released last week showcased some dramatic moments.

Nicole Jacky, who is heavily rumored to have parted ways with Kendall Washington, is shown tearing up in the footage.

We don’t know whether this has anything to do with Kendall, but she didn’t have any issues with the other islanders, so it would be surprising if it were about anyone else.

We know that Leah will probably be vindicated when the cast dives into the decision to send Andrea Carmona home after a shocking recoupling.

Plenty of former enemies will cross paths

In the aftermath, many of Leah’s fellow islanders dragged her name through the mud despite the group making the call, which resulted in the elimination.

We're feeling 😊😱🥳 for #LoveIslandUSA – The Reunion, how about you?! See you tomorrow night at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT, only on @Peacock. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/sbVTPGVJrx — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 19, 2024

Leah has been vocal about not having the easiest time in the villa, so hopefully, she will get the platform to call out the people she thought derailed her experience.

It will also be interesting to check back in with winners Serena and Kordell Beckham to find out what happened to them when they returned to the U.S. and whether they watched the season again.

