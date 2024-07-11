Love Island USA teases triple elimination and a potential reunion for Leah Kateb and Rob Bausch

Love Island USA is gearing up for its endgame, so it was inevitable that many cast members would be let go before the final week.

The Peacock dating series shared a first look at the next episode today, and it looks to be one of the most dramatic installments of the season.

The episode picks up immediately after Movie Night, with new scenes ready for the big screen.

As a result, ripple effects will be felt in the episode because of the big arguments that already transpired.

The new footage teases Kaylor Martin’s reaction to Daniela Ortiz Rivera not telling her the entire story about Casa Amor.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The promo seemingly confirms that Aaron Evans does not leave the villa as teased in the previous first look since he’s present for the next recoupling.

Love Island USA still has plenty of drama to come

Yes, Ariana Madix shows up in the villa to tell everyone that the men will choose who to couple up with ahead of the final week.

Movie Night continues with big emotions and THREE girls leave the Villa! 😱 Catch an all-new #LoveIslandUSA tonight at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, only on @Peacock. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/K1mXEN1y1M — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) July 11, 2024

Even worse?

Three female islanders will be dumped from the island, bringing their time on the show to a dramatic conclusion.

With so much drama, it’s hard to tell how this will go, but we can assume that Kendall Washington will stick with Nicole Jacky since their relationship is in a great place.

Kordell Beckham is coupled with Daia McGhee and will probably return to Serena Page after cooling things off with the woman he brought back from Casa Amor.

Kenny Rodriguez will likely return to JaNa Craig after a short-term relationship with Catherine Marshall.

Kenny broke down after the Casa Amor recoupling and later told Catherine he would pursue things with Jana.

Liv’s time on Love Island could be over

Caine Bacon will probably pursue Sierra Mills after telling Olivia “Liv” Walker that he was focused on the new girl from Casa Amor.

This news means Liv will probably join Catherine and Daia as the trio is evicted from the villa this evening.

One of the biggest surprises in the preview is Jana telling Leah Kateb that everyone can see there’s still a connection between her and Rob Bausch.

The former couple had many ups and downs throughout the season, and it all came to a head earlier this week when Rob declared that he could no longer trust Leah.

During the preview, Rob questions Daniela’s motives, suggesting he could date Leah or keep Liv on the island as a friend.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays-Tuesdays at 9/8c on Peacock.