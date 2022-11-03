Trina Njoroge does an amazing photoshoot in cut-off shorts. Pic credit:@trrinnnababby/Instagram

Love Island USA star, Trina Njoroge looked amazing in her latest photoshoot. She stunned in black and white as she revealed to her fans that they needed to handle her with care.

The photoshoot was set in front of a black backdrop, and she served the best model poses.

She opted not to wear a shirt, and instead wore a white lace bra. She let an oversized corduroy jacket hang off her shoulders, before getting rid of it in later photos.

She paired the outfit with unbuttoned Daisy Dukes which showed the reality star’s long legs.

She completely switched up her appearance and went for a short bob that stopped right at her chin. The haircut had blunt bangs that left the starlet unrecognizable.

While the photoshoot was black and white, fans could still tell Trina’s makeup was amazing. She wore a dramatic cut crease with lipstick that really stood out against her features.

Trina Njoroge channels Rihanna for Halloween

Trina Njoroge might have won Halloween. On Monday, she dressed as Rihanna from her music video for Umbrella, and she clearly nailed it.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The Love Island USA star was posing in front of the same hallway as the Shut Up and Drive singer.

She posted comparisons between her and Rihanna and channeled the singer.

She wore a black bodysuit that was lined with buttons along the torso. Around the opening of the bodysuit, it was lined with white ruffles. She paired it with black platform sandals that were wrapped around her ankles.

To bring the look together, she wore black tights that had an opaque crisscross pattern.

To accessorize, she had black satin evening gloves, diamond earrings, and the classic black umbrella seen in the video.

For her hair, she gelled back her black pixie cut, to mimic the Barbadian songstress.

Her makeup looked stunning with a neutral cut-crease eyeshadow with orange lipstick.

Trina Njoroge is a mood in her Fashion Nova outfit

Trina Njoroge has been a brand ambassador for the major online boutique, Fashion Nova for some time. To promote the brand, she recently got cozy on a wooden chair, giving her fans mood board inspiration.

She opted for a braless look and wore a beige open button-up. She paired it with matching ankle-length joggers.

Trina looked amazing as she wore her red hair into a deep side part. Her makeup complemented her perfectly with dark brown eyeshadow and nude lipstick.