Olivia shows off her stellar fashion sense. Pic credit: @oliviaannkaiser/Instagram

Love Island USA beauty Olivia Kaiser shows off her confident side with a bit of a country flare.

The reality TV star first appeared on Season 3 of Love Island USA, which she won alongside her guy Korey Gandy.

Although Korey and Olivia didn’t last very long outside the villa, they used the experience to further their careers.

For Olivia, that means more reality television and heating up social media as an influencer.

Always one to mix things up, Oliva has a stellar fashion sense and doesn’t hide her killer body, either.

The other day she gave her 251k Instagram followers something to talk about with her latest snap.

Olivia Kaiser oozes confidence in cowgirl style

In a series of photos posted to Instagram, Olivia was on fire as she got in touch with her cowgirl side. Olivia rocked a pair of Daisy Dukes that showed off her toned legs.

Olivia paired it with a low-cut red top that could be a bodysuit, too, and left little to the imagination with its sheer patches and tiny straps. She finished off her look with a white cowboy hat and a matching pair of sneakers.

The first three photos had Olivia posing in various sultry positions as she sat on a stage, with the final one seeing her speaking to someone. Olivia’s location revealed she was at Buffalo Chip Saloon in Cave Creek, Arizona.

“There’s no upgrade after her… ☝️🤠,” was the caption on the photo.

Love Island USA alum Olivia Kaiser returns to reality television

Along with becoming a social media influencer, Olivia recently took another step in her reality TV career.

Olivia’s currently appearing on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, where she’s partnered up with Horacio Gutierrez.

The brunette beauty was almost on The Challenge: USA this past summer, but it didn’t work out. However, several of her Love Island USA Season 3 pals like Melvin “Cinco” Holland Jr., Javonny Vega, Shannon St. Clair, and Cashay Proudfoot were on it.

There’s no question that her experience on The Challenge is quite different from her time on Love Island USA. Olivia, though, has been promoting her new reality television stint like crazy on Instagram.

One post perfectly sums up how difficult the experience has been with the looks on Olivia’s face in a series of pictures.

When Oliva Kaiser isn’t showing off her strength on The Challenge Ride or Dies, she’s steaming up social media with her stellar fashion sense and jaw-dropping snaps.

Love Island USA is currently on hiatus on Peacock. The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays, at 8/7c on MTV.