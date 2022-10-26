Love Island USA star Kyra Lizama sizzles in skimpy bikini with a gorgeous view

Kyra rocked a revealing two-piece. Pic credit: @kyralizama/Instagram

Kyra Lizama looked simply stunning as she relaxed by the sea in a skimpy bikini.

The Love Island USA star has a figure to die for and regularly posts swimwear pics that show it off to the max, as well as snaps of the gorgeous locations she visits.

Her latest post saw her reclining on a rock in a string two-piece during a trip to the Spanish holiday isle of Ibiza.

A series of shots saw her soak up the sun by the Mediterranean Sea.

Kyra’s daring get-up showcased her curves perfectly, along with her tanned and toned arms and legs.

In her first shot, she brushed her jet-black hair back and stared knowingly at the camera. A second snap saw her glancing down to her right and fiddling with the string of her bikini bottoms.

In further pics, Kyra closes her eyes and turns to let the sun beat down on her face.

She accessorizes her look simply with a necklace and gold bracelets.

Kyra Lizama’s idyllic holiday

Kyra captioned her post, “Mediterranean Sea 🌊 taking it all in.” And it was clear she was loving being in such a gorgeous setting.

Her pics show her lounging around to fully enjoy the sizzling temperatures.

Still, clear waters surround her with craggy Redstone cliffs in the background and a perfect azure blue sky.

One snap perfectly captures the beauty of the area with steep tree-topped rocks towering over a calm blue lagoon.

Kyra has been fully enjoying the sights of Spain, with another post showing her taking in the attractions of Barcelona. During her visit to the Catalonian city, she visited its famous Las Ramblas area and was enthused by the stunning architecture.

Kyra Lizama and Will Moncada still an item

Kyra is holidaying with her Love Island USA co-star Will Moncada. The pair, who were runners-up in Season 3 of the show, are definitely back together and have been touring Europe.

They have had a very on-off relationship, but last year Will addressed rumors of them splitting. He said, “We’re still together. We’re just [a] very chill relationship. We’re not, like, on top of each other. We give ourselves time.”

They then posted pics in February of a trip to New York after more gossip that they’d gone their separate ways. Although they did not appear together in each other’s pics, they were clearly in the city at the same time and visiting all the same attractions.