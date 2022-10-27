Genny Shawcross was seen out in the town in white underwear. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/Instagram

Genny Shawcross looked amazing as she showed her fans her daring new outfit. The reality star surprised fans with her racy two-piece.

She was seen taking a mirror selfie in her home, Tuesday night. The Love Island USA star was seen wearing all-white looking better than ever.

The reality star wore a sports bra that stopped right above her waist.

The top had a wide V-neck that had crossover detailing. She paired the top with low-rise shorts so fans could see her toned abs. The shorts sported vertical seams along her legs for a flattering look.

Genny kept the accessories minimal with a gold necklace and a small black Dior handbag.

She decided to opt out of makeup and sport a bare face instead. To highlight her natural beauty, she put her hair up in a high ponytail and showed off her natural features.

Genny Shawcross in her white underwear. Pic credit: @genny.shawcross/instagram

Genny Shawcross stuns in all white

White is clearly Genny’s color because she looks absolutely stunning wearing it. She was seen on vacation in Turks and Caicos with her friend, Marcy Harkins.

The Love Island reality star was wearing a gorgeous white dress. The sundress went down to her ankles but had purposeful cutouts to show off her toned abs. What made her ensemble show-stopping was the halter neckline and the illusion the dress created to look like a two-piece. She paired the dress with white sandals to keep the monochromatic look going.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She kept the accessories simple with a nameplate chain and silver earrings.

For her makeup, she also kept it simple, opting for a natural look. She focused on highlighting her features with bold eyebrows and nude lipstick.

Ginny did something new with her hair and cornrowed the top while letting her wavy hair down.

Genny Shawcross stuns in the Miami Fashion District

The reality star knows how to look great in any situation. Genny was seen sitting in the Christian Dior store in Miami, looking flawless for her shopping trip.

She wore a black mini dress that sported a turtle neck. She opted for a braless look with this dress to show off its open side.

Genny accessorized her outfit with a cream Christain Dior handbag that matched her short cowboy boots.

She kept her makeup simple, staying true to her natural look. However, the television personality switched her vacation hairstyle and wore her hair straight, in a center part.