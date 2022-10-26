Cely looked incredible in her picture. Pic credit: @cely/Instagram

Cely Vazquez looked gorgeous this week when she shared some pictures from a recent trip across the pond to Madrid.

The 26-year-old Love Island USA star looked incredible as she posed in a red dress with side cutout detail.

Cely wore her waist-length black hair loose and pushed it across one shoulder as she posed for the photos.

The stunning star accessorized with a simple necklace as she stood for the picture in a walled garden, and a tiny tattoo on her left arm could be seen.

Cely kept her make-up natural, and added pink gloss to her lips.

“The spookiest thing I’ve done all October was leave Europe,” she captioned the photos.

Cely Vazquez wows in Europe

Cely added an array of other photos to the carousel, which she shared with her 462k followers.

In one, the star, who finished as runner-up on the second series of Love Island in 2020, posed for a selfie while sticking her tongue out, showing off the small face tattoo she got earlier this year.

In another, she looked stunning when she took a selfie while wearing a leopard print bikini.

Clearly enjoying the boat trip, Cely wore a subtle brown-eye look for the pictures.

On her tour of Europe, Cely also visited France and Italy.

In yet more photos taken on a boat trip, Cely looked stunning as she posed in a straw hat in Positano on the country’s Amalfi Coast.

Taking the shot while wearing a black and white dress, Cely clutched a fruity cocktail.

In the Paris pictures, Cely stunned as she wore a zebra print suit, which she layered over the top of a black leather bralette.

With her camera thrown over one shoulder, Cely completed the look with a pair of black platform boots.

Cely Vazquez splits from boyfriend Johnny Middlebrooks

The trip with her friends comes as a welcome vacation for Cely.

In June, the star revealed that she had split with boyfriend Johnny Middlebrooks, who she met during her time on the reality show.

“I am so thankful for our time together, but now it’s simply time for each of us to focus on our personal journey,” she wrote in a statement on social media. “I hope that you continue to support each of us individually as we move forward, heal and continue to follow our dreams.”

Johnny added that he would “forever cherish the fun we had, the laughs we shared, and the memories we created”.