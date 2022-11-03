Cashay Proudfoot sizzles in selfie while teasing fans with plans for her next hairstyle. Pic credit: @cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Love Island USA star Cashay Proudfoot looked sensational as she rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans and a black tube top.

The 26-year-old showed off her fabulous figure as she updated fans with her next hairstyle.

Since shooting to fame on the third season of Love Island USA, Cashay has been serving look after look.

Whether it’s a classic little black dress or sports bra and skimpy bottoms, the beauty can pull off any style.

Posting to her 361k followers yesterday, Cashay uploaded a sizzling snap to her IG Story.

The reality star started a Q&A with fans and reposted a picture of her while replying to a fan’s question about her next hairstyle.

Cashay Proudfoot wows as she teases new hairstyle

As she posed up a storm in the black and white pic, Cashay smoldered down the lens with her natural curls bouncing around her stunning face.

The dancer kept her ensemble casual but cool as she slipped into a strapless black top, which showed plenty of her toned skin.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She teamed it with a pair of high-waisted denim jeans that hugged every inch of her fabulous figure.

Cashay Proudfoot looked amazing as she showed off her toned stomach. Pic credit: @ cashayproudfoot/Instagram

Cashay opted for a more natural beauty look with winged eyeliner and a glossy color on her plump pout.

One of her many fans had asked, “What’s your next hairstyle / color?”

To which Cashay replied “Her or braids.”

Cashay Proudfoot’s cameo videos

The 26-year-old is from Brooklyn, New York, and starred in Season 3 of Love Island USA, where she was dumped on day 32.

Cashay dated co-star Cinco Holland Jr. and the pair competed together on The Challenge: USA despite breaking up beforehand.

Cinco claimed Cashay had hindered him on the series, claiming she made it difficult to bond with other contestants.

On her Instagram page, you can find the stunner wowing fans with the latest looks from fashion brands like Shein and Oh Polly.

Cashay also, like many reality stars, offers fans a unique and personalized video via Cameo.

Cashay Proudfoot sizzles in catsuit for White Fox Boutique event

Earlier this week, she attended an event held by retailer White Fox Boutique in Los Angeles.

Cashay stunned in a skintight red strapless catsuit.

The stylish number had corset-style ties running down the sides of her body, adding a sexy touch to the look.

Her hair was giving Ariana Grande vibes as she styled her raven tresses into a sky-high ponytail.

The star looked amazing as she posed against the baby-pink branded wall.

She shared photos of her look and wrote in a caption, “Bury me in this jumpsuit.”