Love Island USA spoilers: Two former islanders return before a ‘bloodbath’ rocks the villa

Love Island USA Season 6 is nearing its conclusion, and the series is set to change things significantly for the final episodes.

Saturday evening presented a rare break from the drama as Love Island Aftersun took its slot and delivered some exciting insight into what’s on tap.

Host Ariana Madix stopped by and talked to Maura Higgins about the changes on the horizon.

Movie night, which typically features the islanders watching previously unseen footage that may or may not derail relationships, is coming back.

Madix said it would be a huge night that would shake up the dynamics like never before, but she also warned that a “bloodbath” was on the way.

The shocking post-Casa Amor recoupling left many single men and ladies in a villa filled with countless couples.

Everything changes in the back half of Love Island Season 6

Madix said that due to that, there will be a mass “bloodbath” in the coming days, with islanders being dumped after a popularity contest through the official app, meaning that viewers have the opportunity to influence the show.

As if that wasn’t enough drama, the addition of two former cast members will heat things up even more.

Higgins revealed Love Island USA Season 5’s Kassy and Harrison are headed back to Fiji as bombshells to search for love again.

The decision is undoubtedly a choice given that Madix revealed that there currently aren’t enough beds in the villa for all cast members, so we’ll probably see another room being added temporarily.

With the current tension inside the villa, Casa Amor may be a good option for some of the islanders.

It’s been a dramatic week inside the villa due to the drama from the twist and how everyone has reacted.

Couples are imploding in the villa

The once steady couples Kaylor and Aaron & Serena and Kordell are no longer together, meaning the series is headed in a different direction.

It’s always interesting when former islanders return, but it would have probably been better with more men added, considering the number of single ladies.

The women have dominated Love Island Season 6, but there’s a chance some of the show’s most popular personalities will cease to exist in the villa for much longer unless an influx of men keeps them around.

This season has proven that producers are open to changing aspects of the twists, leading to a juicier drama.

Love Island USA airs Thursdays-Tuesdays on Peacock.