Love Island USA Season 6 reunion promo teases tears, eye-rolls, and arguments

Love Island USA recently wrapped its most dramatic season yet, but there’s still more drama on the horizon.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Peacock has ordered a two-part reunion special, which will air on Monday, August 19.

The special episodes will bring the cast back together on a massive reunion set now that everyone has had time to decompress after such a lengthy time in the villa.

As expected, Ariana Madix will ask the questions during what we can only imagine will be a dramatic affair.

Peacock has unveiled a short and sweet teaser that gives some insight into the coming events during the episodes, and there are some surprises.

One segment shows Nicole Jacky, who was paired with Kendall Washington for Season 6, in tears.

The tea is brewing besties! 🔥 Who will spill what? Find out during #LoveIslandUSA – The Reunion – Monday, Aug. 19 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT, only on @Peacock! pic.twitter.com/RmpF0cA9YV — Love Island USA (@loveislandusa) August 17, 2024

When Nicole left the villa during the finale with Kendall, the two wanted to make their relationship work.

After fans questioned why they had no photos together while their co-stars showered Instagram with loved-up photos, Nicole said that the transition from the villa to the real world had been difficult.

Nicole and Kendall are probably over

She didn’t say whether she and Kendall were still trying to make things work, but it doesn’t seem like their relationship is destined to stand the test of time.

There’s probably a much bigger story about what happened, and since Nicole is crying in the preview, it will probably be a shocker.

Aaron Evans and Kaylor Martin are another couple who have split, but the official reunion teaser doesn’t show much of them.

Kaylor broke the news of their split earlier this week to fans after filming the reunion, so we’re not sure what happened between them.

Of course, their relationship wasn’t built on the most robust foundation when Aaron returned to the villa from Casa Amor and downplayed his actions.

There’s no telling what went down with them in the aftermath, especially if Kaylor watched the show back.

Will Leah be vindicated?

Another big talking point will be the drama surrounding the vote to send Andrea Carmona home.

Leah Kateb caught a lot of heat for the decision that the girls who were safe from the public vote made.

Given that Leah gets to give one of her iconic eye-rolls at the reunion and that Andrea is attending the event, there’s a good chance we’ll watch the two face off.

Heck, maybe producers will include some additional footage of the vote to showcase who was in the wrong here.

It was a mutual decision between the safe islanders, so Leah taking all the heat was unnecessary.

Love Island USA Season 6’s reunion will air on Monday, August 18, at 9/8c on Peacock.