Love Island USA Season 6 cast features a familiar face, an NFL connection, and a reality TV winner

In one week, a new crop of sexy singles will enter the Love Island USA villa looking for that special someone.

Ariana Madix takes over hosting duties for Love Island USA, and she’s already issued a warning to the islanders.

Earlier today, Peacock introduced the first 10 contestants kicking off the show to Love Island USA fans.

Thanks to the teaser video, we know that this group of singles is confident, cocky, and ready to mix things up.

The contestants include a Love Island USA alum, The Traitors UK winner, and someone with a serious connection to the NFL.

Let’s meet the Love Island USA Season 6 cast.

The Love Island USA Season 6 women

Serena Page is a 24-year-old former cheerleader who calls Los Angeles home. Her type is a “short king” and a bald man.

Hannah Smith is a 26-year-old bottle server who resides in Charlotte, North Carolina, who views communication as make-it-or-break-it in a relationship.

Leah Kateb is a 24-year-old animal lover living in Los Angeles. Her partner must love animals too and should be on guard because Leah spots red flags easily.

Jana Craig is a 27-year-old day trader from Hawaii who lives in Las Vegas and gets weak in the knees over facial hair.

Kaylor Martin is a 22-year-old graduate student from the small town of Connellsville, Pennsylvania, and she claims there’s no one like her in her hometown.

The Love Island USA Season 6 men

Kordell Beckham is a 21-year-old living in Dallas who is all about riding horses and talking. Oh, and he’s the younger brother of NFL player Odell Beckham Jr.

Coye Simmons is a 28-year-old former basketball player who works as a school director in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Robert Rausch is a 25-year-old from Alabama, and this isn’t his first time on the show. He appeared on Love Island USA Season 5 during the Casa Amor twist.

Kendall Washington is a 27-year-old from Dallas who isn’t afraid to admit he cried over a girl.

Aaron Evans is a 26-year-old from Spain, and he’s no stranger to reality TV. In fact, Aaron was the Season 1 winner of The Traitors UK.

Well, there you have it. Love Island USA fans, the first look at the new group of islanders gearing up to spend their summer in Fiji. Love Island viewers know these won’t be the only sexy singles entering the villa this summer.

New bombshells will be added into the mix all the time to shake things up, so be sure to keep up to date on Love Island USA Season 6.

Love Island USA Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, June 11, at 9/8c on Peacock.