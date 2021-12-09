Love Island USA: Olivia Kaiser reveals if Korey Gandy cheated on her

Oliva and Korey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

When Korey Gandy announced he broke up with Love Island USA co-winner Olivia Kaiser, fans wondered what happened.

Shortly after this, the rumor mill went wild, with the word getting out that Charlie Lynch told Olivia that Korey cheated on her.

Shannon St. Clair came out and said Korey didn’t cheat, and now Olivia has revealed the truth.

Did Korey Gandy cheat on Olivia Kaiser after Love Island USA?

Olivia Kaiser appeared on the Smoredate podcast for an interview and she revealed exactly what happened.

Olivia started out by saying that Korey Gandy did not cheat on her.

However, that was just semantics.

Olivia said that Korey did have sexual relations with another woman from Love Island USA but that it wasn’t technically cheating because of a misunderstanding between her and Korey.

Olivia said that when she and Korey left Love Island USA, they tried to figure out what was next in their relationship.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Olivia then said that Korey was ready to go all in and was willing to move to Arizona to start working on the relationship.

It was Olivia that put the brakes on that.

Olivia kind of freaked a little bit when she realized how serious Korey was getting and said they needed to pull back some. She said she put him in the “friend zone.”

However, this had a very different meaning for the two.

Olivia said Korey ended up having sexual relations with someone else on the Florida trip and she learned about it on the Atlantic City trip. She later admitted it was Florita Diaz.

The reason she didn’t consider it cheating was that Korey thought she was backing out of the relationship completely, and just wanted to be friends.

This was not what Olivia wanted, and she said she has since realized that she does really care about him.

It sounds from her interview that she wants to try to make things work with Korey, but she admitted they need to be a little more open with each other on where they stand.

What does the future hold for Olivia and Korey?

The interview makes it sound like Olivia Kaiser has realized that she wants to be with Korey.

When asked if she would be willing to date someone like Charlie, Olivia said that she couldn’t because she can only be in love with one person, and she has love for Korey right now.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. Fans can relive Season 3 right now on Paramount+ streaming.