Love Island USA is officially casting for Season 4 and here is how to apply

Love Island USA cast spent this past summer looking for love. Pic credit: CBS

While CBS has not made an official announcement on Love Island USA Season 4, the show will return.

The casting announcement has gone out and Love Island USA is casting their islanders for the next season of the reality dating series.

Here is what you need to know about Love Island USA Season 4’s casting process.

Love Island USA casting Season 4 Islanders

City Media is casting for the new season of Love Island USA.

Jodi Thomas is the agent in charge of the casting process and she posted on Instagram that it is time to start getting the applications in.

“Let’s gooooo!! 🔥 Taking submissions now. #loveislandusa Email or DM me,” she wrote with the post.

The ad states:

Love Island – The ultimate dating show is currently casting and looking for a new batch of single guys and girls (which could include you) to take part! Our Islanders will take up residence in a spectacular villa in the hope of finding love. Viewers will chime in along the way and help determine which couple may take home the caash. If you think you’ve got what it takes, then we want to hear from you.

It then showed that everyone needs to be over 18 and there are other eligibility requirements.

The Love Island USA Season 4 application

Here is what people can expect when they fill out a Love Island USA Season 4 application.

First up, you have to verify your age on the website (there is a barcode in the ad above to make getting there easier). Once you certify you are 18, you move on to the actual application process.

You give all your personal information, including name, nickname, physical description, and more. There are then various questions asking a person about their likes and dislikes, as well as past relationship information.

The applicant will then add all their social media profiles, including Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, YouTube, and more.

All the information is used to determine if a candidate is a right fit for an appearance on Love Island USA.

There is also a place to list any times that a person might have broken the law, which the show hopes will weed out problems that arose in the past with Islanders.

One difference this year is that Love Island USA is asking for sexual orientation and preferred pronouns, making it sound like the show might be considering LGTBQ+ contestants.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The new season will return in 2022.