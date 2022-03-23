Love Island USA: How much does it cost to stream on Peacock?

The girls from Love Island USA Season 3. Pic credit: CBS

Love Island USA is headed to Peacock this summer and it has a lot of fans worried about the extra cost.

With the move to the streaming service, Love Island USA can look more like its more popular U.K. version of Love Island because there are no network censors limiting what the reality series is allowed to show.

Fans who watched Love Island USA Season 3 on CBS had to subscribe to Paramount+ if they wanted to see the steamier scenes, and these were all left off the main series because CBS wouldn’t allow the series to get risque on network television.

CBS agreed to allow Love Island USA to attempt to find a new home and NBC picked it up.

Peacock is NBC’s version of Paramount+, and instead of having the tame version on NBC television and forcing people to watch the extras on Peacock, the company chose to have all the Love Island USA episodes on Peacock instead of NBC to avoid the censors.

But how much will this cost fans?

How much does it cost to subscribe to Peacock?

Peacock as a streaming service is actually free.

However, that limits people when it comes to live television shows. While the shows will appear on free Peacock eventually, people won’t get to see them upfront.

For people who want to watch Love Island USA every week and follow along with the rest of the country, they need to subscribe to the Peacock Premium tier.

This costs $4.99 a month.

For Love Island USA fans who only subscribed to Paramount+ to watch the extras and didn’t care about any other offerings on that streaming service, Peacock is the exact same price.

Fans could drop Paramount+ and subscribe to Peacock and pay the same as before.

There is also a $9.99 tier of Peacock that is ad-free, but for fans used to watching commercials on regular TV, that might not be worth the cost.

There is also good news for people who still pay for cable and have deals with Spectrum, Cox, Xfinity XI, and Flex.

Spectrum customers can get 12 months of Peacock for free right now. Cox Cable customers get Peacock Premium free of charge. Flex and Xfinity X1 customers also get it for free.

In those cases, you won’t pay a penny more to watch Love Island USA on Peacock.

What else is on Peacock?

People who subscribe to Peacock get a whole lot more than just Love Island USA.

Peacock is also the home for one of today’s most popular shows Yellowstone, the western series starring Kevin Costner. It is also the home for more originals, like the rebooted Bel-Air.

Peacock Premium is also big for sports fans, as it includes Sunday Night Football and the WWE Network, which includes a massive library of professional wrestling shows and documentaries.

It is also the home of every season of The Office, 30 Rock, Saturday Night Live, Parks and Recreation, Vikings, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, all the Law & Order and Chicago One shows, and more.

For reality TV fans, Peacock also has next-day access to NBC shows, including American Song Contest, The Voice, The Real Housewives, Vanderpump Rules, Shahs of Sunset, Summer House, and more.

Love Island USA is on hiatus. The reality dating show will return to Peacock in the summer of 2022.