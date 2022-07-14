Love Island USA hottie Emily Salch flaunts killer body for sunrise desire

Emily is living her best life after Love Island USA heartbreak. Pic credit: @emilysalch/Instagram

Love Island USA hottie Emily Salch flaunts her killer body for sunrise desire as she embraces her love of adventure.

Emily was on Season 1 of Love Island USA, where she caught the eye of Kyra Green and Weston Richey. The blonde bombshell ended up choosing Weston.

They came in fourth place on the show and were one of the couples that dated for a while outside the villa. When Emily and Weston split, she headed to Ex on the Beach for a second chance with Kyra.

That didn’t work out for Emily either, as Kyra broke her heart when she made a go of it with Paradise Hotel star David Barta. These days Emily’s single and ready to mingle.

As Season 4 of Love Island USA nears, with a new crop of single ladies entering the villa, some previous islanders are keeping things interesting.

Kyra and Love Island Season 2 beauty Cely Vazquez are getting in touch with their competitive side on The Challenge USA. Shannon St. Clair from Season 3 has put her assets on display for the summer, something Emily’s doing too.

Emily Salch flaunts killer body for sunrise desire

In a recent Instagram share, Emily was busting out in a white dress as she stood on a boat in the open waters with the geo-tag of the Adriatic Sea.

Six jaw-dropping photos made up her post. Emily wore a long, tight, white dress that hugged her hips before thin straps crossed her torso to connect to the chest area, showing off her killer body.

Emily’s ample cleavage and toned tummy were on display, too, as the dress accented her in all the right places. One arm was up against the boat as Emily tried various sultry and funny poses to show off her outfit.

“It’s the sunrise, and those brown eyes, you’re the one that I desire,” she wrote on the IG post.

Love Island USA alum Emily Salch’s bikini style is on point

Emily used social media to share a couple more snaps from her Adriatic Sea adventure, proving she’s having the time of her life soaking up the sun.

One Instagram post featured Emily rocking a teeny tiny orange bikini that left little to the imagination as she showered off from a dip in the ocean. The stringy bikini top had two small patches that had her busting out, while the bottoms barely covered her lady parts.

The Love Island USA starlet donned a white bikini with bottoms tied on the side and a top that fit her chest perfectly. Emily had a glass of champagne in one hat as she sat on an outside couch with a scarf on her head and sunglasses on her face.

Emily Salch won’t be heading to reality television anytime soon, that we know of. However, she entertains Love Island USA fans with sexy snaps and powerful thoughts.

Love Island USA premieres on Tuesday, July 19 on Peacock.