Love Island USA: Here is how the winners split the money

Will & Kyra and Olivia & Korey on Love Island USA. Pic credit: CBS

There are a lot of questions about the Love Island USA finale.

The winners get $100,000, but it isn’t that simple. It is also up to the viewers to decide who wins, which is not a change from the voting all season, although people were not happy with how the voting went.

Here is a look at how tonight’s big finale will go down and how the winners will — or won’t — split the money.

How is Love Island USA winner chosen?

All season long, fans have voted for different reasons, and their votes determined who was protected from being eliminated.

A lot of fans didn’t like this and wanted their votes to determine who was booted from the island, but that was not the purpose.

The entire season, the fans voted on who they loved and wanted to stay on the island and the Islanders decided who would leave out of the people who got the least amount of votes.

It’s about voting to move your favorites on and isn’t about ganging up on people you don’t like to eliminate them.

That is exactly how the final vote works as well.

The fans vote for their favorite and the couple with the most votes wins the $100,000, while the other three couples go home without the money, but still with a chance to keep their love together.

How does the winning Love Island USA couple split the money

The couple with the most votes each gets an envelope. One envelope has the $100,000 prize money in it and the other is empty.

This is the big final test for the winning couple. If the couple splits the money, they prove they were there for the right reasons. If the one who gets the check keeps it, they prove they were just there for the money.

In the first season, Elizabeth Weber and Zac Mirabelli split the money. In the second season, Justine Ndiba and Caleb Corprew split the money.

If a person is on the show for fame and not love, not splitting the money is social media suicide and it would kill any chance they had at success in the future. There is almost no chance someone will keep the $100,000, whether in love or not.

No one on the original Love Island UK ever kept the money either.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.